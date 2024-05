The success of 2023’s live-action Barbie has fueled a trend for origin stories, raising the bar for both fictional and realistic portrayals of how things came to be. The latest is Netflix’s Unfrosted. It is comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut and first film as a lead. It tells the story of how Kellogg’s invented the so-called revolutionary breakfast pastries, Pop-Tarts. While Seinfeld, along with actors Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan, takes us on a cereal-iously hilarious ride, it does get syrupy from time to time.

Unfrosted opens with Seinfeld’s character Bob Cabana, as he tells a young boy the fantastical tale of how Pop-Tarts were invented. We then warp back to the 1960s, a time when breakfast belonged solely to Kellogg’s and Post, locked as they are in a comical rivalry. This high-stakes competition pushes both companies to create the next breakfast revolution, resulting in the birth of the iconic Pop-Tart, and its lesser-known competitor, Post’s Country Squares.

Unfrosted is a heavily fictional reimagining of how the cereal was invented. Seinfeld throws in a ton of wacky historical cameos, taking some creative liberties with the past for laughs. At one point, the film teases that people like Jack LaLane, professional fitness coach; Steve Schwinn, founder of the Schwinn bicycle company; and Tom Carvel, who invented soft ice cream, were brought together to make the Pop-Tarts. In a lighter moment, McCarthy’s Donna suggests that even Albert Einstein could have been involved in the invention, if not for his passing. Seinfeld’s playful use of these figures and his signature humour bring some hilarious punches. Some political references, however, may fly over the heads of those unfamiliar with American history.