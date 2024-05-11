'Ramana Avatara' movie review: The film falters in delivering entertainment

The release of 'Ramana Avatara' was notably delayed but, over the last four years it had been in the making, the makers kept promising to present a modern twist on the classic tale of the Ramayana in a lighthearted manner. Vikas Pampapathy’s vision of the film examines the values of the Ramayana, primarily focusing on Rama (Rishi), affectionately called Gentleman Rama by his villagers. He finds himself unjustly displaced from his village and ends up in Mangalore, where he encounters Pranitha Subhash, who conceals her identity and her whereabouts. Despite their chance encounter, Rama warmly nicknames her Sita and lends assistance during her project interviews, without questioning its purpose.

Rama confides in Sita about his aspirations, drawing parallels to exile as well as foreshadowing her abduction and his subsequent rescue mission. Indeed, Sita is kidnapped by a group of thugs, leading Rama to Bengaluru. There, he encounters Alexander (Arun Sagar’s character denoting Ravana) and, with the aid of his friend, akin to Hanuman, orchestrates the rescue of not only Sita but also numerous other girls ensnared by Alexander.

The climax of the tale unfolds upon Rama’s return to his village, where he is hailed as a potential leader and urged to appear as an election candidate. However, Sita, whose real name is Rita, remains disillusioned by gangsters and politics, prompting Rama to question his path: pursue leadership or follow Sita’s wishes. There’s also a short love story in the mix, starring Shubra Aiyappa.