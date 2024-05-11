'Rasavathi' movie review: An effective Arjun Das anchors this middling film

CHENNAI : Santhakumar’s latest film, 'Rasavathi', takes its name from the term alchemist, denoting someone who seeks to transmute base metal into gold, formulate the elixir of immortality, or create a cure-all medicine. In this case, the protagonist, Sadhasiva Pandian (Arjun Das), embodies the third aspect as a Siddha doctor crafting remedies for various ailments. However, as the narrative unfolds, it becomes evident that the title holds a more profound significance, symbolising the protagonist’s personal metamorphosis.

While 'Rasavathi' presents an intriguing premise with uncommon characters and commendable performances, its execution falls short due to pacing issues and writing inconsistencies, making it a middling affair.

When Arjun Das appears on screen, you half expect him to slit someone’s throat or deliver a jab to the nose. In 'Rasavathi', too, the actor indulges in quite a bit of violence, but the offbeat nature of his character proves to be the film’s most compelling element. Arjun’s portrayal of Sadhasiva Pandian is characterised by sincerity and authenticity, and he effortlessly embodies the character’s complexities and motivations. Sadhasiva is patient, issuing warnings before resorting to force. His sole purpose seems to be healing and protecting all living beings. Only towards the film’s climax does Arjun erupt with intense emotions, drawing the audience into his character’s turmoil. A sincere Arjun Das effortlessly steps into the shoes of Sadhasiva Pandian, his performance serving as the film’s cornerstone.

While it was doubtlessly refreshing to watch Arjun Das in a different avatar, the film’s pacing issues are undeniable, particularly concerning establishing the central conflict. The film’s slow-burn approach, with its deliberate character introductions and lengthy explanations from Sadhasiva, tests the audience’s patience. The leisurely pace, particularly during the first half, feels like a trek through the Kodaikanal hills on a sluggish bike, leaving viewers yearning for a narrative boost. In a scene, Surya underestimates Sadhasiva’s scholarly side. While Sadhasiva does possess a wealth of knowledge about Siddha medicine, the film relegates these insights to lengthy explanations that stall the narrative momentum.

In 'Rasavathi', director Santhakumar aims to explore the conventional hero-villain dynamic, a departure from his previous works. From the outset, the film establishes clear distinctions between the hero and the villain. Despite this clarity, Santhakumar repeatedly emphasises the dichotomy between the two characters through parallel actions and dialogues. Sadha’s compassionate deeds, such as saving a dying bird, stand in stark contrast to Parasuraj’s (Sujith Sankar) cruel acts, like burning a rat alive. In a scene, both Sadha and Parasuraj deliver similar lines to Surya, eliciting contrasting reactions from her, further reinforcing their contrasting personas. While the film attempts to delve deeper into character development, the underlying traits of Sadhasiva and Parasuraj remain firmly rooted in black and white. Despite efforts to add complexity, the characters ultimately adhere to conventional archetypes, limiting the depth of their portrayal.

Sujith Sankar delivers a chilling portrayal of the sociopathic and sadistic Parasuraj. His characterisation transcends conventional writing and offers glimpses into Parasuraj’s traumatic upbringing, marked by dysfunctional parents and domestic abuse. These elements add layers to his character, providing insight into his twisted psyche. However, despite the depth of his portrayal, certain aspects of Parasuraj’s character remain puzzling. The film leaves questions unanswered regarding the psychological motivations behind his actions, including how he commits a mistake without remorse when that very mistake has caused his trauma.