'Srikanth' movie review: A straight biopic marred by melodrama

SRIKANTH

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Sharad Kelkar, Alaya F

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Rating: 2/5

It’s night. A man is haphazardly trying to find his way on a busy street. A speeding car almost hits him. The driver shouts the should-be T-shirt slogan of road ragers everywhere: ‘Ae andha hai kya?’ (Dude, are you blind?). What are the odds? The man actually is. Let’s pull back to a previous scene. This man is an infant now, in the arms of his father, on whom realisation is dawning. “I am Srikanth Bolla,” Rajkummar Rao’s voiceover introduces his character. “The apple of my father’s eye but without eyesight.” Flash forward to another sequence, and Srikanth is in court now, fighting a case to have the option to opt for the Science stream in Higher Secondary. He delivers a mic-drop dialogue about ‘kanoon’ (law) being ‘andha’ (blind). The tagline of the film also reads: Aa raha hai sabki aankhein kholne (He is coming to open everyone’s eyes).

For a film preaching every second not to reduce its subject to his disability, Srikanth surely draws no blanks when it comes to wordplay even remotely related to sight. Every other scene in Srikanth is constructed to evoke feelings of either triumph or pathos. The characters resort to low-hanging puns and metaphors to preach to the audience rather than letting the scenes do the talking. The narrative is also one-note. It’s all ‘Srikanth came, Srikanth saw (no irony intended), Srikanth conquered.’