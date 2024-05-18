'The Garfield Movie' review: Generic plot and lively animation serve up a moderately fun watch

'The Garfield Movie' is a harmless, enjoyable ride. It is almost nostalgic for how it is reminiscent of the feeling we experienced when we watched television cartoons in the evening after school. We would be amused by the wacky adventures and goofy humour of these animated characters, so engrossed that we still wouldn’t have changed out of our school uniforms.

On such occasions, the adults who pass by might take a gander at the screen and find themselves chuckling, forgetting the broad notion that, “animation is for the children.” This is the kind of warm, comforting feeling that 'The Garfield Movie' goes for, and almost succeeds at. The film is old-school in its story treatment, the one-liners, and even in how there are animated characters chasing each other. However, the film still manages to win us over, leaving you with a warm cushy feeling that lingers even after you leave the cinema halls.

'The Garfield Movie' has the charm of the Toy Story franchise, in both the style of animation and the visual gags. The premise is familiar and straightforward, like a classic cartoon. The Monday-hating, Lasagna-loving, eponymous feline (Chris Pratt) has set out on an adventure with his father, Vic (Samuel L Jackson), and their pet, Odie (Harvey Guillen)-The house cat is out in the world! There are a number of possible ways the story could go from here, and the film takes almost all of these predictable routes.

However, the execution makes up for the predictability. Garfield’s famous fourth-wall-breaking is a refreshing touch, that helps the film stand above the classic cartoons it was trying to replicate. As the writing is so comfortable being generic, it ends up disconnecting the audience. It fails to strike any emotional resonance with the characters, The film also does not provide a satisfying arc to the characters. For instance, the antagonist, a female cat named Jinx (Hannah Waddingham), seems to have been added just for the sake of having an antagonist, as the plot couldn’t bring out a conflict that could fit well with the initial premise.