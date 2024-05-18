'Vidya vasula aham' movie review: A harmless marriage dramedy

Unfortunately, there are not enough dramatic turns in the script later on that help explore their characters in depth. Even though the narrative centres around Vidya and Vasu and their petty squabbles, we have no clear insight into their individual personalities outside of their marriage. We don’t know if Vasu has any close friends or whether Vidya has a colleague she confides in. The film is not interested in those details, which often leads to the narrative coming across as superficial, not to mention the stageplay-style execution owing to its constrained physical set-up.

'Vidya Vasula Aham' also comes with a disjointed screenplay, which prevents the film from exploring a commentary on modern relationships. In the first half, some minor conflicts are strung together without a sense of coherence. A small chapter on Vasu’s sexual urges is amusing but doesn’t add up to the larger narrative arc. Similarly, the plot point of Vasu being jealous of Vidya’s harmless romantic past is casually strewn away, and never comes up later in the film.

What salvages 'Vidya Vasula Aham' is its brief runtime (103 minutes), lowbrow energy, and interesting performances from the lead couple, especially Shivani Rajashekar. Shivani has a vibrant screen presence, and carries the film on her shoulders. Rahul Vijay, meanwhile, is enjoyable as Vasu but pales in comparison. The two actors particularly share great chemistry in the early scenes where Vidya and Vasu bask in the light of marital bliss that often strikes the newlyweds.

What also works in the film’s favour is that, despite its staging of a tale unfolding from God’s perspective, it never preaches a moral code or judges its protagonists. On most days, Vidya and Vasu behave like adolescents still learning the ropes of romantic relationships, and the film knows that. At one point, Vasu gets infuriatingly jealous after Vidya tells him about being in touch with a man who had once proposed to her. The film never attempts to reward or justify Vasu here. It may passingly laugh at Vasu’s choices, but it never demeans his existential crisis. There is an amusing moment in the second half when Vidya and Vasu fight for the remote control, before Vasu sheepishly hands over the remote to Vidya, realising his entitled behaviour.

For all its flaws and limitations, 'Vidya Vasula Aham' maintains this sense of playfulness and humour throughout the narrative, and hence, remains a watchable fare.

Vidya vasula aham

Cast: Shivani Rajashekar, Rahul Vijay, Abhinaya, Ravi Varma, Viva Raghav

Director: Manikanth Gelli

Rating : 2.5/5