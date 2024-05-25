'All We Imagine As Light' movie review: A luminous portrayal of lives less ordinary

KOCHI: The profoundly contemplated and nimbly realised opening sequence of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light makes a perfect prelude for the range of themes that her debut feature film strives to explore; it’s like a shorthand or notation for all that sprawls in its core. The documentary footage captures the bustling megapolis of Mumbai and its bristling energy, bursting at its seams, teeming with people who have left their homes behind and migrated to it from near and far to find livelihood and life in its steely fold. There’s the smorgasbord of languages and accents, cuisines and cultures bound by universally felt existential anxieties—the inability to call Mumbai home for the fear of having to leave it at some point, a place that liberates but holds you in thrall, that makes you hit the depths of loneliness but turns strangers into friends and family, that breaks your heart but also helps you forget the trauma and move on, a city that takes time away from you and forces you to get used to the reality of impermanence.

As the narrative seamlessly transitions from this macro human canvas to the micro-focus on two nurses from Kerala—one sleeping, the other at the door of the women’s compartment of the local—it feels like a metaphor of sorts for Kapadia’s own journey as a filmmaker—from the world of the real to that of fiction, even while underscoring that the imagined story of Prabha chechi (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), that we are about to witness, is one that is rooted in truth.

Separated by age, the two share a room in Mumbai. Prabha, long estranged from her husband, has not met him in the years following their wedding. Anu is always in search of a bubble of intimacy with her boyfriend (Hridhu Haroon) in the milling crowd, the kind of romantic pursuit that can happen only in Mumbai. Meanwhile, their working-class friend from rural Maharashtra Parvati (Chhaya Kadam) is facing the threat of eviction from what has been her home for 22 years. All because she doesn’t have the requisite papers of ownership. “Without papers a human being can just vanish into thin air,” she says, ruefully.

One fine day a strange gift—a rice cooker—arrives for Prabha from her husband and stirs a literal pot of feelings. A trip to Parvati’s hometown by the sea further stokes desires—buried and latent in Prabha and covert and clandestine when it comes to Anu.

As Anu manages to finally have the elusive rendezvous with her boyfriend in the caves and by the sea, they can see a fearless future together. In trying to revive a passed-out stranger who is washed ashore from nowhere, Prabha finds herself resuscitating feelings that she thought were dead. In the depths of darkness, they are all able to find light.