'Furiosa': A Mad Max Saga movie review: Go for the action, fall for the emotion

KOCHI: As Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga begins, you expect to be greeted by arid desert land—perhaps with a manic army or two in hot pursuit of some hapless victim of chaos. Instead, George Miller greets us with verdant land. Or as it is referred to in the film, ‘abundance’. It’s the first sign of a film that is rather self-aware, and understands not just its strengths and objectives, but also our expectations of it. That’s perhaps why Furiosa never really seems to be trying to upstage Mad Max: Fury Road, of which this is both a prequel and a spinoff. This film has unforgettable action, yes, but it’s also looking inward in a way Fury Road didn’t and couldn’t—and therein lies much pleasure if you are of my ilk.

This time, the focus isn’t as much on the chaos of the wastelands as it is on the consequences of it—specifically on one Ms.Furiosa. Anya Taylor-Joy speaks very little, but when her eyes speak as much, even as they observe and process and deduce and plot, why bother with the dialogues? In fact, after a prolonged period of silence (Dementus, in another moment of self-awareness calls Furiosa’s pained silence, ‘poignant’), when she first speaks, it’s to signal the first seeds of new trust. Come with me, she says—for, she’s clear from the beginning what her destination is. The ‘how’ has been her impossible challenge. If all of this is starting to feel rather philosophical, rather allegorical even, I don’t think it’s accidental at all.

For when action is handled superlatively, it always leads to an almost meditative understanding of life—like how martial arts has always fed off philosophy. As Furiosa, separated from her clan as a child, is forced by survival quests towards accelerating into an adult, I found it hard not to see it as an allegory of coming-of-age, of maturity. Doesn’t every person, once out of the cocoon of predictable familial safety, get forced to reconcile with adult challenges presented by the unpredictable chaos of the world? Doesn’t every adult, on some level, rue the loss of some parts of themselves as they undertake life quests? Doesn’t every adult, on occasion, look back upon innocence as something cherished, as something lost? In the case of Furiosa, she loses her family and childhood. And for her, even as it is for Dementus, all that’s left to live for is the nebulous hope of a ‘better future’. The film wonderfully incorporates such deep themes, and that’s why I thought it was ‘poignant, as Dementus would say, that George Miller deals with a climactic showdown not with weapons but with words.