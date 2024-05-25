'Moorane Krishnappa' movie review: Humour & earnest moments make this village story heartening

Amidst the usual urban-centric entertainers, the setting of Moorane Krishnappa against a village-based backdrop and amidst the calm of rural life is itself a big draw. Set in the heart of Narayanapura of the Anekal Taluk, the film by Naveen Reddy revolves around Veeranna (Rangayana Raghu), a man who, despite having enjoyed his post in the Gram Panchayat, still plans of winning the Panchayat elections. His strategy? To sway voters by arranging a celebrity inauguration for the village temple—an innovative path to achieve his plan. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when tragedy strikes: the planned celebrity, film artist Michael Madhu, dies of a heart attack, leaving Veeranna scrambling for an alternative plan.
Enter Krishnappa (Sampath Maitreya), a government school teacher. His connections with his Bengaluru-based friend, Nandeesha (Anand), offer a glimmer of hope in the form of a visit from the Chief Minister for the inauguration. As the plot thickens, Moorane Krishnappa offers a glimpse into a world where the lines between ambition and reality blur, leaving its characters at the mercy of fate. Here, the CM arrives in the village, but not for the inauguration, and this might draw people to theatres.
There are three people in the village by the name of Krishnappa, and so each one has a number, which explains the title Moorane Krishnappa. It is a carefully crafted piece of work by Naveen Reddy, who has been in touch with rural life and brings forth incidents he has often observed in his hometown. As the narrative unfolds, the rural life of this region, along with its people, culture, and language, is subtly depicted, sticking to the roots and represented without any flamboyance. Veeranna’s scheme to outsmart his rival Loki (Ugramm Manju) by bringing a celebrity to town poses a question: Will it become a boon or a bane in Moorane Krishnappa’s life? What follows is a journey of self-discovery and redemption.
The screenplay and dialogue, also crafted by director Naveen, add flavour to the story, with plenty of humour offering laugh-out-loud moments in the first half. At the same time, the dialect adds a refreshing touch in a slow-paced story. Rangayana Raghu, portraying the protagonist, breathes life into the character he plays. Sampath Maitreya delivers one of his finest performances, subtly portraying his role with nuanced body language. Equal appreciation should go to Muniyappa, who plays Shankara; the antics add to the hilarity with his expressive facial traits and inner monologues. Then there’s Raghu (Santhosh), Kishore (Siddhu), and Chikka (Vishnu Shankar), who remain refreshingly unpretentious and natural. Even the director adds substance to the role played by Sripriya and gives a twist to Arohi Narayan’s role.
The rootedness of the story and top performances from some actors make the film relatable. Even though the film lags at times, the director maintains our attention on the characters and their problems. Each dialogue is realistic and provides a naturally humorous touch to the plot. The evolving chemistry between Veeranna and his supporters weaves the fabric of village society. The occasional emotional outbursts, moments of disappointment, and acts of standing up for one another highlight the innate innocence and essence of each character. While the director presents a simple plot, the underlying message subtly addresses issues like class divide, the treatment of widowed women, and other moralities.
However, the second half of the story, which shifts to the city, briefly diverges, shedding light on different aspects before swiftly reconnecting with the main narrative, and eventually offers life lessons among each individual. Even the background music score by Anand Rajavirkam and Suprith Sharma and cinematography by Yogi, who brings us up close to every character and deserves plaudits for capturing the earthly essence of the village, perfectly in sync with the film. Breaking stereotypes makes Moorane Krishnappa a worthy watch, with quirky characters and plenty of laughs along the way. Not to miss the inner voice of Shankara, which lingers even after exiting the theater.
Director: Naveen Reddy
Cast: Rangayana Raghu, Sampath Maitreya, Muniyappa, Santhosh, Sripriya, Anand and Kishore
Rating: 3.5/5 stars