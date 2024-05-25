'Moorane Krishnappa' movie review: Humour & earnest moments make this village story heartening

Amidst the usual urban-centric entertainers, the setting of Moorane Krishnappa against a village-based backdrop and amidst the calm of rural life is itself a big draw. Set in the heart of Narayanapura of the Anekal Taluk, the film by Naveen Reddy revolves around Veeranna (Rangayana Raghu), a man who, despite having enjoyed his post in the Gram Panchayat, still plans of winning the Panchayat elections. His strategy? To sway voters by arranging a celebrity inauguration for the village temple—an innovative path to achieve his plan. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when tragedy strikes: the planned celebrity, film artist Michael Madhu, dies of a heart attack, leaving Veeranna scrambling for an alternative plan.

Enter Krishnappa (Sampath Maitreya), a government school teacher. His connections with his Bengaluru-based friend, Nandeesha (Anand), offer a glimmer of hope in the form of a visit from the Chief Minister for the inauguration. As the plot thickens, Moorane Krishnappa offers a glimpse into a world where the lines between ambition and reality blur, leaving its characters at the mercy of fate. Here, the CM arrives in the village, but not for the inauguration, and this might draw people to theatres.

There are three people in the village by the name of Krishnappa, and so each one has a number, which explains the title Moorane Krishnappa. It is a carefully crafted piece of work by Naveen Reddy, who has been in touch with rural life and brings forth incidents he has often observed in his hometown. As the narrative unfolds, the rural life of this region, along with its people, culture, and language, is subtly depicted, sticking to the roots and represented without any flamboyance. Veeranna’s scheme to outsmart his rival Loki (Ugramm Manju) by bringing a celebrity to town poses a question: Will it become a boon or a bane in Moorane Krishnappa’s life? What follows is a journey of self-discovery and redemption.