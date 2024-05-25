'Raju Yadav' movie review: A lacklustre, pointless film steeped in misogyny

They say art often makes you question things about life and yourself. After some point in the second half of Raju Yadav, I frequently found myself questioning a few things: What is the seemingly intrinsic connection between self-pity and misogyny? How problematic does a Telugu film hero have to be before the director turns a critical eye upon him? And most importantly, how can two hours feel this long?

The plot of Raju Yadav revolves around its titular protagonist, Raju (Getup Srinu), a 26-year-old unemployed man living in the town of Mahabubnagar, merely 100 km away from Hyderabad. Raju’s life takes a drastic turn when he suffers a facial damage, after an accident and is treated by an incapable doctor, leaving him with an irreversibly smiley face at all times. Raju becomes the laughingstock of his neighbourhood even as he struggles to make peace with his renewed identity and move on to a better life. That is when Raju meets Sweety (Ankita Kharat), a strong-headed girl working at a college, and falls head over heels for her. How Raju decides to pursue Sweety, and how the decision changes his life altogether forms the crux of the story.

The biggest sin Raju Yadav commits is in offering us a protagonist who has no redeeming qualities to begin with. The accident that sets the plot in motion is rather tragic, so we feel sad for Raju for a while. But director Krishnamachary K keeps us confused and guessing about many things: Is Raju an intelligent man, merely hindered by his circumstances? What’s stopping him from applying for jobs? Is his medical condition a deterrent to him finding employment?