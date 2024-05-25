'Thalavan' movie review: An engaging whodunit amid few missteps

KOCHI: If you look at Jis Joy’s entire filmography as a storyteller, the one common factor would be his quintessential tendency to paint almost all his characters white, replete with goodness, regardless of their questionable actions. On that note, his latest outing, Thalavan, is a largely welcome departure from his mushy repertoire so far. The promotional materials and some scenes in the first act might suggest that the film is yet another tale about an ego clash between two adversarial men. Fortunately, the heart of the film shifts away from this overused trope, which has become tiresome following the numerous films that came following Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). Thalavan is a bonafide whodunit at its core.

The film begins with Udayabhanu (Dileesh Pothan), a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, preparing to recount one of his case diaries for a memoir series on television, similar to the show Charithram Enniloode on Safari TV. The anchor urges him to share his account of a notorious case involving two feuding cops, which had caused him significant trouble during his service. From there, the entire story is told from Udayabhanu’s perspective. The setup of the narration may remind you of how Anant Nag’s character starts telling the story of Rocky Bhai in K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018), but without excessive dramatisation.

Lately, many Malayalam police procedurals, except for rarities like Anweshippin Kandethum, depict their lead investigator as a broken soul beyond repair or focus on the dysfunctional family of a cop without much relevance to the central plot. Thalavan also explores the family dynamics of one of its lead cops, but it integrates this aspect into the mystery quite adeptly without illustrating him as some high-functioning mess. The scenes involving police brutality are necessitated with the plot requirements and thankfully not glamourised or staged desirably. The writing also succeeds with its final reveal of the culprit and the motive behind the crimes, an area where many promising mystery thrillers often fall short due to the lack of a satisfying payoff.