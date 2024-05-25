'The Judgement' movie review: A standard legal drama that advocates faith in the judiciary

The Judgement thrusts its viewers in a high-stakes legal battle from the get-go. In the halls of justice, with people in black coats talking legal points, we meet Anil Kumar (Diganth), a young man with a reputation among his friends for his meticulous planning. His life takes a turn when he gets embroiled in a murder case involving a known activist, Roopa (Roopa Rayappa). As Anil finds himself both a witness and accused, the stakes skyrocket in this trial, drawing the attention of political heavyweights, including none other than the Chief Minister. Bhargavi (Lakshmi Gopalaswamy) emerges as the champion of justice for Anil, as she takes his case with determination and grit.

However, Bhargavi does not have it easy as she is up against a charismatic lawyer Govindu (Ravichandran) with political clout, whom the CM himself enlists for high-profile cases such as the one that contributes to the plot. Govindu's flashy courtroom antics are offset by the critiques of his profession by his wife (Meghana Gaonkar), a professor and columnist. The heated debates between lawyers, particularly Bhargavi and Govindu, culminate in the latter’s success in proving Anil guilty and making him serve a 20-year prison sentence. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye.

What ensues is a moderately thrilling event with the odd unexpected twists and turns, involving influential politicians, which echo the current political scenario of Karnataka. This is especially evident when a particular moment arises with a politician hinting at the possession of a pen drive loaded with damning secrets about the opposition party. Beneath its surface lurks a complex network of deceit and suspense. As Govindu reemerges, this time as Anil's defending lawyer, the stage is set for a riveting showdown, as he wins back the trust of Anil's parents and his fiancée (Dhanya Ramkumar), who goes out to save her future life partner. What drives a lawyer, once instrumental in Anil's conviction, to now champion his innocence?