Thelma the Unicorn: A heartwarming tale with layers of meaning for all ages

The new Netflix film, Thelma the Unicorn, is an animated film based on a children’s story of the same name by Aaron Blabey. And like most children’s stories, it has layers of meaning that resonate with adults as well. The film’s core message of overcoming adversity is familiar yet timeless. The story of a pony (Brittany Howard), who gets bullied in a talent show and overcomes the obstacles to realise her dream of becoming a music hotshot, is your quintessential underdog tale.

The setting, the nature of obstacles, and the support system of Thelma may all feel new, but the building blocks of the story and the character arcs follow the tried-and-tested formula. There is the initial humiliation that the protagonist faces, followed by her unwavering spirit to overcome any and all challenges, the valuable lessons she learns, and of course, the big triumph. Her quest to realise her desire for musical recognition through a talent event called SparklePalooza results in the kind of uplifting stage-show climax we have seen in many films.

However, Thelma the Unicorn possesses a nuanced treatment of all things familiar. The most interesting character is Jemaine Clement’s Vic Diamond, a talent agent who gets some of the most thoughtful, quirkiest lines in the film. He also has a layer of complexity that sets him apart from the largely simplistic tone of the film. For us, it is quite a stimulating exercise to discover Vic’s elaborate and manipulative scheme to exploit Thelma’s singular talent. The character represents the darker side of the music industry, and his language and behaviour befit an agent who prioritises fame and fortune over artistic development.