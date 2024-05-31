'Garudan' movie review: This hyper-violent, rooted action-drama gets better as it goes

Garudan truly takes flight after interval. By this time, it gives up notions of what it ought to do (like some inconsistent comedy that’s sometimes not in keeping with the seriousness of the film), and turns its focus inward, into the world it has created, into the ramifications of death and betrayal. You can see the belief systems of these characters colliding to disastrous results. Durai Senthilkumar’s screenplay keeps creating zones of suspense, in which we know the what but not necessarily the how, and it’s satisfying when these spaces are brought into light.

It’s a film that is populated with characters, many it does justice to, maybe one or two (like Karuna’s brother-in-law and his wife, for instance) it isn’t able to afford enough time to. Aadhi’s wife (Sshivada is really impressive in this role) and son come into prominence. Karuna’s wife is instrumental in causing him to unravel. I also wondered if the women might not have done a bit more. For lack of it, Sokkan’s girlfriend, Aadhi’s wife, the character of Vadivvukarasi… all of them get relegated to playing victims in a film full of masculine violence, in which the men are both the perpetrators and the saviours.

I also wondered whether Unni Mukundan, with the Malayali accent, belonged organically in the same universe as Soori and Sasikumar, who thrive in the rurality. Unni’s Karuna is supposed to move from goodness to vulnerability to corruption, but only the evil really comes out, not as much his frailty. While on characters, I particularly enjoyed what the filmmaker does with Samuthirakani’s cop. He isn’t necessarily so good that he won’t accept a bribe, but he isn’t so bad that he will kill on command. It’s the sort of balance that Sokkan (Soori) himself is being pushed towards—and how fitting then that Samuthirakani’s character should become so important towards the end.

Soori, like he did in Viduthalai Part 1, fills up the character with so much innocence, and this means that when he does fight back, when he even utters a word of protest, it feels heroic, for this isn’t a man enjoying his heroism. This is a man being honest to himself, a man who doesn’t care about his ego when he does good—and that’s the best sort of heroism. That’s why when a senior cop in Viduthalai asks, “Ennaya adippiya?”, and Soori quietly replies, “Adippengayya”, it rings like a powerful mass moment. In this film too, he gets some fantastic scenes to channel this quality. Each time he speaks the truth unhindered and without pause in the film (in obeisance to Karuna), it rings special. Who else can proclaim the truth without caring about self-preservation? In these spaces, Garudan really thrives.