'Jai Mahendran' series review: Saiju Kurup shoulders an excessively plot-centric, crowded show

There was a time when Suhasini Maniratnam was called the official Dhukhaputhri of South Indian cinema. With her incredible ability to pull off intense roles, she could effortlessly move the audience to tears. However, she is nothing like that in real life. Or maybe that’s the hallmark of a good actor. Talking to her, you never feel this is the same person who was the embodiment of suffering on screen.

She is jovial, enthusiastic and articulate. “I’ve never been a Dhukhaputhri in real life, but I don’t mind the tag either,” laughs the actor, adding, “You can carry emotional roles only if you’re talented. Otherwise, the choices those days would be limited to running around trees and romancing heroes.

So, I prefer being a Dhukhaputhri any day!” Suhasini also remembers a compliment by the late filmmaker Bharathan, which she holds close to her heart. “He said only two people look good while shedding tears on screen. One is me, and the other is Lakshmi Amma,” she beams with pride.

Having worked with legends like Bharathan, KG George, Padmarajan, IV Sasi and Sethumadhavan, Suhasini has always been a favourite among the Malayali audience. But lately, she hasn’t been quite as active, and the actor has valid reasons for it. “The quality of Malayalam films is astonishing, especially ones like Ullozhukku (2024) and Bhoothakaalam (2022).

Urvashi and Revathy are my friends, and I wouldn’t expect any less from them, but Parvathy truly stunned me in Ullozhukku. I want to do films like that, but the roles offered are far from that. While discussing it with people like Lissy and Shobana, I understood that new filmmakers are scared to approach established artists.

They are anxious if their work will be approved. I’ve got friends like Mahesh Narayanan, but even they don’t come with substantial roles. Khushbhu and I keep joking, ‘Maybe we should clarify that we won’t eat them, but be obedient and surrender to their vision.’ I’ve also noticed youngsters saying, ‘Oh, I feel lucky to be working with you.’ But it shouldn’t be like that. Everyone should feel equal.”