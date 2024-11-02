'Bagheera' movie review: Sriimurali shines in a superhero tale with spectacular action and genuine emotion

Bagheera begins in a classroom where a schoolteacher (Sudharani), discusses the essence of dreams and the factors that motivate us. Her words echo in the minds of the young students as she reflects on the significance of purpose in life, particularly for her growing-up son, Vedanth, who grapples with his own uncertainties about success and identity. This formative moment sets the stage for a film that explores heroism, sacrifice, and the moral complexities that come with being a hero.

Part of this narrative highlights the legacy of Indian freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose, whose selflessness and courage resonate deeply with Vedanth. Inspired by tales of superheroes, the boy imagines himself leaping from a rooftop in a Superman cape, symbolising his yearning to be extraordinary and to serve a greater cause. This powerful imagery captures the duality of aspiration and the challenges of exploring a world filled with moral dilemmas, laying the groundwork for Vedanth’s transformative journey of heroism.

Whether as soldiers, doctors, or police officers, these everyday heroes embody the belief that true strength lies in protecting others. Likewise, Vedanth’s ambition to become a police officer is fuelled by his mother’s conviction in the importance of service, as she shares the example of his father, Prabhakar (Achyuth Kumar), who also serves as a police officer. She explains that it's not about holding a position; all it takes is a heart dedicated to serving and protecting. However, he loses her mother due to cancer at very early stages of his life.

When we think about superheroes, we often picture legendary Western figures like Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman, known for their extraordinary abilities and dual identities. In the context of Indian cinema, Bagheera embodies classic themes where action intertwines with emotion, as the protagonist goes through personal struggles while balancing heroic duties behind a mask.