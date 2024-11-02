'Bagheera' movie review: Sriimurali shines in a superhero tale with spectacular action and genuine emotion
Bagheera begins in a classroom where a schoolteacher (Sudharani), discusses the essence of dreams and the factors that motivate us. Her words echo in the minds of the young students as she reflects on the significance of purpose in life, particularly for her growing-up son, Vedanth, who grapples with his own uncertainties about success and identity. This formative moment sets the stage for a film that explores heroism, sacrifice, and the moral complexities that come with being a hero.
Part of this narrative highlights the legacy of Indian freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose, whose selflessness and courage resonate deeply with Vedanth. Inspired by tales of superheroes, the boy imagines himself leaping from a rooftop in a Superman cape, symbolising his yearning to be extraordinary and to serve a greater cause. This powerful imagery captures the duality of aspiration and the challenges of exploring a world filled with moral dilemmas, laying the groundwork for Vedanth’s transformative journey of heroism.
Whether as soldiers, doctors, or police officers, these everyday heroes embody the belief that true strength lies in protecting others. Likewise, Vedanth’s ambition to become a police officer is fuelled by his mother’s conviction in the importance of service, as she shares the example of his father, Prabhakar (Achyuth Kumar), who also serves as a police officer. She explains that it's not about holding a position; all it takes is a heart dedicated to serving and protecting. However, he loses her mother due to cancer at very early stages of his life.
When we think about superheroes, we often picture legendary Western figures like Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman, known for their extraordinary abilities and dual identities. In the context of Indian cinema, Bagheera embodies classic themes where action intertwines with emotion, as the protagonist goes through personal struggles while balancing heroic duties behind a mask.
The plot further takes us to a tense scene on the tumultuous sea, where a fisherman confronts a group of miscreants even as he battles the menacing waves. In contrast to typical introductions of heroes, we see the entry of the villain, Rana (Ram Garuda). The dissonance of many voices singing evokes a sense of despair, prompting a lingering question: "Which God will come to save us?"
Vedanth (Sriimurali), now a gold medallist and police officer, stands as a beacon of hope in his community. His academic excellence sets him apart, earning him respect and admiration. The film introduces the police station in Mangalore, showcasing its calm demeanour that is in stark contrast to the chaos outside. We meet key characters, including Narayan (Rangayana Raghu), who, as an everyday hero, balances the complexities of life in a hub for law enforcement. Vedanth is reminded that a police uniform is a sacred symbol of duty and responsibility. His mother’s words echo in his mind, instilling the belief that true heroism comes from the heart, not just from the badge.
Driven by a passionate resolve to cleanse the city of crime, Vedanth adopts the motto, "Let’s clean the city," vowing to eradicate the corrupt elements within the system. The atmosphere thickens with tension, leaving the audience anticipating the sound of Vedanth's resolve taking form—perhaps a metaphorical gunshot signalling the start of his mission against injustice and corruption. Vedanth, the idealistic police officer, transforms into Bagheera, the saviour. Will this superhero facade help him clean the city?
Amidst all this, Vedanth unexpectedly meets Sneha (Rukmini Vasanth), a strong and independent woman, as part of an arranged marriage alliance. Their chemistry leads to meaningful conversations, allowing them to connect deeply before their engagement.
As we move into the second half, in a world steeped in tradition, the elders believe that chanting verses and prayers bring divine intervention in times of peril. When a young girl innocently questions her mother about the purpose of chanting shlokas, she receives a reminder: it is for safety. Yet, the question lingers—will mere words be enough to protect them?
As the clock ticks down, a grave situation unfolds: 87 individuals, both men and women, have gone missing in just three days. This isn't just another case for Vedanth; it’s a race against time, revealing a web of sinister forces led by the infamous Rana. He is joined by Yogi (Puneeth Rudranag) and Kotian (Pramod Shetty), who have plunged into the dark world of organ trading. The film introduces Guru (Prakash Raj), a relentless officer determined to eliminate Bagheera, believing that no one should interfere with his ambitions.
To become Bagheera, Vedanth gathers intelligence and plots a bold strategy, collecting clues to create a roadmap for justice. He enlists the help of a schoolboy, a hacker, and a scientist—albeit one with a drinking habit. Here, Bagheera is not armed with superpowers but with grit, determination, and the heart of a true hero.
In a climactic confrontation, the lines between good and evil blur as Vedanth faces off against Rana, the embodiment of societal corruption, in a gripping action sequence. Their clash is not just physical; Vedanth draws strength from the teachings of his mother and the collective spirit of those chanting for safety. This epic showdown illustrates that true heroism lies in the courage to stand against the odds.
Prashanth Neel, who provided the Bagheera concept, leaves his signature touch evident in his films, which come with emotional depth and maternal sentiment. However, it is director Dr Suri, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues, that brings his unique vision of Bagheera to life, crafting a superhero who is both relatable and infused with commercial appeal, essential for an overall entertaining experience, albeit one that treads familiar ground.
Sriimurali skillfully plays both Vedanth and Bagheera, delivering a captivating mix of agility and raw strength. His physicality as a cop is striking; fit and headstrong, he channels a darker, more intense energy that perfectly aligns with the film's tone. Gliding with feline grace and striking with the precision of a seasoned warrior, he skillfully evades bullets while ensuring his shots hit their mark with lethal effectiveness. Whether masked, armed with custom weapons, or racing through the night on a sleek superbike, this is one of Sriimurali’s best performances, capturing the intricate layers of a hero shaped by darkness.
As the love interest, Rukmini Vasanth adds charm to the film, contributing to the narrative in whatever limited way her role permits. Joining the lead are a host of cast members, including Avinash, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Ramachandra Raju/Ram Garuda, who brings his own unique act as the antagonist Rana.
As the film concludes, we wonder: What defines a hero in today’s world? Can one person’s courage ignite a movement? Through Vedanth’s journey as Bagheera, the story evolves into more than just a tale of vengeance; it explores identity, justice, and the indomitable spirit within us all. The film chronicles the birth of a vigilante through eight chapters, leading to a thrilling finale that teases more adventures to come. Bagheera is far from over; there is the prospect of an exciting franchise that lies ahead of us.
Bagheera
Director: Dr Suri
Cast: Sriimurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Ramachandra Raju, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Puneeth Rudranag
Rating: 3/5