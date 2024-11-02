'Bloody Beggar' movie review: A fine balance of absurdist humour and class commentary

Through a lighthearted and delightfully indulgent sequence, we are introduced to Kavin’s character as a carefree homeless individual who believes that the concept of hard work is an absurd lie.

Then as though the film itself is punishing him for enjoying himself a bit too much, Kavin spends the rest of the film being chocked with a tie, bludgeoned with a bat, suffocated with a cloth, electrocuted, drowned inside a fish tank and then punched underwater, beaten to a pulp with prickly cactus, and also has a couple of forks pinned to his back for good measure.

Apart from imagining innovative ways to torture his actor, director Sivabalan Muthukumar also infuses these scenes with charm and humour. There is a thin line where violence meets humour and Sivabalan skillfully walks this line by attaching all the aforementioned scenes with a quirky gag. However, the true strength of Bloody Beggar lies in its thematic richness.

After the death of a legendary actor, his children and their respective families plot and scheme against each other for his wealth. Mistaken to be the actor’s long-lost son, our homeless protagonist must escape his mansion while the late actor’s family is out for his blood. This is where the film’s meta-commentary on class divide takes centre stage.

The beggar is first manipulated, then bargained with, exploited, puppeteered, and discarded at will with ruthless indifference. The film finds its humour in how the central motivation of our protagonist is nothing more than to be let go while every act of violence and chaos is borne out of the greed of the rich.

The beggar is merely an unwitting pawn in their game. The absurdity of how the lives of the underprivileged are affected by the whim of the rich is the central axiom of Bloody Beggar. And how the rich affect the poor is not just explored through the lens of humour alone. We get a poignant backstory about the beggar where we see how his nihilistic approach to life is developed. The film also explores how guilt, regret, and the idea of karma feed off each other and corrodes a person’s conscience.

A long list of characters with just slightly different motivations seems like a chaotic mess. Sivabalan overcomes this by sketching every character with diligent attention, infusing them with unique details and quirks.

There is a method actor who takes his job way too seriously, a middle-aged man who still thinks he can throw a javelin like when he was younger, wives married to the same man with thinly veiled contempt for each other, and a hopeless ghost only visible to the eyes of the beggar.