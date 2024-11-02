'Lucky Baskhar' movie review: An enthralling middle-class revenge fable

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest outing, Lucky Baskhar, is set in Bombay of the late 80s and early 90s. This being a Telugu film, you wonder whether our protagonist is a prototypical outsider then. But no, Baskhar is far from it. He has grown up in the city of dreams; he has a stable job, a spacious ancestral home with a terrace, mind you (A seemingly enviable situation for Mumbaikars). And he has plenty of people around who speak his language. What then makes him a relatable figure? The fact that Baskhar’s story is one about a classic Indian underdog—the middle-class man.

Writer-director Venky Atluri puts a clever spin on the Harshad Mehta scandal by planting a fictional yet relatable man in the middle of all the chaos, someone who is as much a victim of the system as he is the perpetrator.

The film feels a little hurried in the initial portions, especially in the scenes requiring emotional heft, because there is a lot going on. Venky Atluri has the gargantuan task of the late 80s worldbuilding and navigating the banking sector in an accessible format while also ensuring that the audience roots for the protagonist.

There are a few detailing lapses Jackie Shroff was way past his Charminar cigarette hoardings by 1989. And no, they don’t serve vada pav on plates for late-night meals—but overall, the film is pretty impressive and immersive in its production design. Rushed it may be, but the narrative never lags in pacing or momentum. Dulquer Salmaan really sells us the mousy underdog, and his fabulous performance drives the film for a large part until the narrative finds its footing.

It’s in the second half that Lucky Baskhar truly comes into its own. Things get exponentially more interesting because, more than the plot or the events, the post-interval portions focus on the spirit of Baskhar. Even though Baskhar tells us at the interval mark that the real story begins only now, we now find ourselves settled to the rhythms and vibe of this fast-paced narrative where a regular Joe calls the shots—and it’s enthralling to see him win.

Almost everything lands in the second half, including Baskhar’s slow transformation to a cold, power-hungry man and Sumathi’s moment of violent outburst (Meenaakshi Chaudhary doesn’t get too much to do, but the few author-backed scenes she gets, she knocks them out of the park.) Disappointingly, Baskhar’s siblings come across as mere placeholders, without any gravitas to add to the stakes, but they don’t irk you after a point as you find yourself increasingly intrigued by Baskhar’s dissent away from human connections, something that made him a likeable figure in the first place.