'Singham Again' movie review: Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes all out, of ideas

Lately, it seems like Hindi cinema is going through a creative dud. Like a political party eager to fill a rally ground, filmmakers seem desperate to stuff theatres and for that, they are willing to lure audiences with anything and everything: religion, nationalism, regional pride, meta commentary and cameos.

And if it’s a Rohit Shetty release, topple a car on top of that. Singham Again is a disjointed amalgamation of Shetty’s rickety cop universe and the revered tale of the Ramayana. Its threadbare storytelling jumps from one starry cameo to another, with some dull gunfights thrown in. Narratively speaking, less cop, more cop-out universe.

When we meet Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), he seems to have left behind the western ghats for the icy hills of Kashmir. Before the first action sequence kicks in, merely to advertise the country’s defence prowess, we are shown ‘SOG’ (probably a play on SPG) commandos slowly jump off police vans in full gear, as Singham describes their might to a reporter. Going forward, as he drives a car, we are treated with bird’s-eye view shots of a scenic, peaceful Kashmir, which seems to be a showreel to promote tourism in the northernmost state.

However, a helmeted guy on a dirt bike (they are always bad news in films) is tailing our hero. In yet another Pulwama attack reminder, an SUV blocks Singham’s way and he is soon ambushed. As AK 47 bullets batter his vehicle, he smoothly exits from the door and guns down every single assailant without even registering a scratch. Duh.

After a redundant chase sequence and a subsequent sermon on “Naya” Kashmir, the mysterious biker is revealed to be Omar Hafiz (Jackie Shroff), a wanted terrorist and the bad guy from Sooryavanshi (2021).

For some reason he has left terrorism for the greener pastures of selling drugs in Sri Lanka. His heir is the main antagonist of the film, the unimaginatively named “Danger Lanka” aka Zubair. “Woh aag ka gola hai,” Hafiz warns Singham. But it’s just Arjun Kapoor. To fight him, Singham gets his own task force, the Shiva Squad, which will have cops from all states.

Parallelly, his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) seems to have left the salon life (she was a hairdresser in Singham Returns (2014)) and has now levelled up to a government job at the Culture Ministry. She is organising a nine-day Ram Leela and this plot point solely exists to draw parallels between Singham’s journey and the tale of the Ramayana.