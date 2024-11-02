'Ugravathara' movie review: Priyanka Upendra shoulders this action-packed crime drama

Malashree has long held the title of Action Queen in Kannada cinema, and she remains a significant figure. It’s interesting to see who might follow in her footsteps, and Priyanka Upendra, in her role as Durgi in Ugravathara, attempts to step closer to what Malashree once charmed audiences with her portrayal of a cop. The film centres around a fierce police officer, Durgi (Priyanka Upendra), who is initially posted in Hubli and is determined to tackle rampant crime and corruption in the city. The narrative begins by highlighting the struggles faced by the local population, shedding light on societal issues such as gang violence and the safety of women.

Durgi, who starts as a police constable, faces skepticism from her senior officers and the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated police force. However, she proves her mettle when confronted with a horrifying gang rape case, leading to her promotion a backstory revealed through a flashback. The film not only showcases her battle against crime but also has director Guru Murthy addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by families, particularly the series of assaults, harassment, and rape cases against women.

Tensions escalate when an incident involving a police officer’s daughter exposes the city’s dark underbelly. As Durgi digs deeper into her investigation, she encounters personal and professional challenges, confronting powerful adversaries, including the corrupt MLA Kulkarni, who tries to thwart her at every turn. Ultimately, she evolves into a symbol of hope for the oppressed. It is evident that a strict police officer like Durgi would be transferred, and she moves to Bengaluru. Here, a sequence involving disturbing footage captured by the culprits falls onto the road and ends up in the hands of Ajay (Nataraj Peri), the son of a doctor (Pavithra Lokesh). This incident, which comes to light now and adds tension to the plot, leads to the revelation of Lakshmi, a handicapped girl raised in an orphanage whose dreams of becoming a doctor are shattered by a brutal assault.