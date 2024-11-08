'I Am Kathalan' movie review: A simplistic hack at coming-of-age, breaking stereotypes

Vishnu’s grey shades are well depicted, allowing the audience to see both his frustration and the moral boundaries he crosses. His gradual transformation from a man-child to one who is capable of calculated actions is believable, even if the emotional payoff feels somewhat lacking by the end. The film also weaves its cyberthriller elements carefully, never descending into absurd portrayals of hacking that can sometimes undermine similar films. The technology and processes depicted are grounded and tactfully simplified, respecting the audience’s intelligence.

Scripted by Sajin Cherukayil, the film opens with a nod to a 1993 New Yorker cartoon’s caption, “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog,” setting the stage for an exploration of online anonymity and the hidden identity games of the digital world. This theme reverberates throughout the narrative, as Vishnu navigates the shadowy corners of the internet, testing the limits of concealed identities and the far-reaching impact of hacking.

His ability to ‘mask’ himself online mirrors the different personas he must adopt in real life, raising questions about identity, responsibility, and the consequences of one’s actions. At its core, I Am Kathalan is not simply a thriller but a film about personal growth and the struggles that come with it. Vishnu’s journey may feel superficial in some respects, with his growth coming in abrupt strokes rather than a natural progression. And while the film attempts to dig into the moral complexities of hacking, it could have benefitted from a deeper exploration of the psychological toll or ethical dilemmas involved.

The character arc of Shilpa (Anishma Anilkumar), Vishnu’s soft-spoken but resolute girlfriend, is refreshingly balanced; instead of being vilified for Vishnu’s inadequacies or framed as a mere prop to his journey, she possesses her own agency. Anishma’s performance is understated yet solid, conveying her disappointment and her firm stance on Vishnu’s need to take responsibility for his future.

Lijomol Jose as Simi, an ethical hacker and mother called upon to track down the mystery hacker, is another highlight. Her portrayal breaks away from conventional hacker depictions, adding a level-headed, responsible presence that contrasts with Vishnu’s impulsive actions. Vineeth Vasudevan as Mathew Thomas, Vineeth Viswam as Aneesh, and Kiran Josey as Jills effectively add a lighter touch to its otherwise serious narrative.

Technical aspects of the film, like Sharan Velayudhan’s cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese’s editing, ensure the storytelling is crisp and visually appealing. However, the background score by Sidhartha Pradeep, while thumping and energetic, occasionally borders on overpowering the narrative.

Overall, I Am Kathalan is a well-paced film that engages without pushing too many boundaries, remaining accessible and relatable as a cautionary tale. The film is undeniably a welcome addition to the cybercrime genre in Malayalam cinema, especially for its clever jabs at stereotypes, despite missing out on the knockout punch that might have made it unforgettable.

Film: I Am Kathalan

Director: Girish A D

Cast: Naslen, Anishma Anilkumar, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth Vasudevan, Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Viswam, Kiran Josey

Rating : 3/5