'Behind The Scenes' series review: A bold exploration of cinema’s untold realities by emerging voices

Watching Behind The Scenes (BTS) is like stumbling upon cinema’s own “disclaimer”—a stark reminder that the cinematic experience remains incomplete without the unseen, unspoken truths that lie behind the glitz and glamour. It’s a call to acknowledge that the essence of filmmaking is not just in what we see on screen but in all that goes unnoticed, yet drives the magic forward.

BTS brings what is hidden beneath the glitz and reserved for those who know where to look. Imagine a world beyond the red carpets and blinding lights, where stories linger in the shadows and unsung heroes toil away, their faces unknown yet indispensable to every frame that dazzles on the big screen. That’s where BTS takes us, with five compelling short films, each running a little more than half an hour, blending the ordinary with the extraordinary and pulling us into the silent, unseen lives of cinema.

While some episodes of Behind The Scenes tug at our heartstrings, exposing lives caught in the crossfire of creative passion and the harsh realities of the film world, others lean into the grind’s poetry, celebrating the quiet, relentless pursuit of cinematic dreams—dreams that are sometimes blurred by exhaustion and sacrifice.

Each episode, in its own way, unveils a side of filmmaking rarely discussed, offering a human perspective on the pressures, heartbreaks, and triumphs of creating art.