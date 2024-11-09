'Behind The Scenes' series review: A bold exploration of cinema’s untold realities by emerging voices

Watching Behind The Scenes (BTS) is like stumbling upon cinema’s own “disclaimer”—a stark reminder that the cinematic experience remains incomplete without the unseen, unspoken truths that lie behind the glitz and glamour. It’s a call to acknowledge that the essence of filmmaking is not just in what we see on screen but in all that goes unnoticed, yet drives the magic forward.
BTS brings what is hidden beneath the glitz and reserved for those who know where to look. Imagine a world beyond the red carpets and blinding lights, where stories linger in the shadows and unsung heroes toil away, their faces unknown yet indispensable to every frame that dazzles on the big screen. That’s where BTS takes us, with five compelling short films, each running a little more than half an hour, blending the ordinary with the extraordinary and pulling us into the silent, unseen lives of cinema.
While some episodes of Behind The Scenes tug at our heartstrings, exposing lives caught in the crossfire of creative passion and the harsh realities of the film world, others lean into the grind’s poetry, celebrating the quiet, relentless pursuit of cinematic dreams—dreams that are sometimes blurred by exhaustion and sacrifice.
Each episode, in its own way, unveils a side of filmmaking rarely discussed, offering a human perspective on the pressures, heartbreaks, and triumphs of creating art.
Baanigondu Elle Ellide by Prajwal KS reflects on the struggle between ambition and life’s limitations, showing that not all dreams can soar, but the yearning persists.
Coffee, Cigarettes, and Lines by Sai Srinidhi explores the toll of creativity, balancing inspiration with burnout and the pressures of pleasing producers, actors, and audiences.
Hero by Kuldeep Cariappa reveals the harsh reality of fame through the eyes of a ragpicker, showing that stardom requires more than dreams—it demands fortitude.
Blockbuster by Rajesh N Shankadh lays bare the chaotic race to create a hit, where passion and pressure collide, often overshadowing artistic value.
Sumoha by Apoorva Bhardwaj, a personal favourite, celebrates the quiet devotion and sacrifices of those who choose art over comfort, capturing the soul of a true artist.
With some fine performances, Behind the Scenes (BTS) presents an unfiltered, raw look at the overlooked lives and struggles in cinema, with each story serving a purpose that extends beyond mere entertainment.
It delves into the hidden world of the often invisible crew members who pour their hearts into the craft without fanfare, as well as the relentless chaos, intense ambition, and mental toll that define the filmmaking process.
The anthology captures the bittersweet dreams, unfulfilled ambitions, and the weariness that often seeps into the lives of those who strive to tell meaningful stories.
The pressures of production, financial strain, and the quest for fame are juxtaposed with the deeper, often unnoticed vision that gives cinema its soul. More than just a collection of stories, BTS is a bold exploration of the world of cinema, brought to life by emerging voices who understand the depth of dedication and endurance required to fuel the industry.
It also offers a glimpse into the blood, sweat, and tenacity that shape every frame while showing that the “scene” behind cinema isn’t merely different—it’s chaotic, surreal, and often more haunting than the polished version we see on screen.
Series: Behind the Scenes
Directors: Prajwal Raj, Sai Shrinidhi, Kuldeep Cariappa, Rajesh N Shankadh and Apoorva Bharadwaj
Cast: Jahangeer Ninasam Aahan, Medini Kelamane, Koushik Gowda, Vijay Krishna Sripriya, Mahadev Prasad Rajesh N Shankadh and Apoorva Bharadwaj
Rating : 3/5