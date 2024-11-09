'Mura' movie review: A gritty actioner mired in predictability

Muhammed Musthafa’s sophomore film Mura is woven around a simple thread—a bunch of boys entering the world of organised crimes, only to realise that they are pawns in a bigger game and soon find themselves in a fatal predicament. The story is as familiar as it can get. Still, multiple other factors work in the film’s favour, including Musthafa’s gritty treatment, the raw, power-packed action sequences, and the dynamic performances of the leads.

Among the boys, Hridhu Haroon is evidently the ‘hero’, because he’s the one taking all the major decisions. Apart from this typical heroism, nothing differentiates him from the others, which ensures the film doesn’t delve into familiar ‘hero-centric’ storytelling.

While such choices are refreshing, one can’t help but wish the film’s writing went beyond the regular tropes in gangster stories, like greed, betrayal, and the rise-and-fall narrative. Edited judiciously to be under 130 minutes, the film moves at a rapid pace until the final act, where it hits some major roadblocks. This is where Suresh Babu’s screenplay fails to come up with fresh ideas, turning the narrative extremely predictable.

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Ani, a gang leader working for a businesswoman named Rema (a superb Maala Parvathi). Ani and his men are involved in ‘quotation’ crimes when the aforementioned boys join them. Anandhu (Hridhu), Saji (Jobin Das), Manaf (Anujith Kannan) and Manu (Yedhu Krishnan) instantly grab Ani’s attention with their loyalty and supreme fighting skills. Things take a wild turn when Ani hires them for a serious job, kicking off a series of drastic events.