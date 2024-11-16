'Anand Sreebala' movie review: A mostly engaging mystery thriller with old-school techniques

Vishnu Vinay’s debut directorial Anand Sreebala is a mystery thriller that attempts to balance entertainment with an examination of justice and the human cost of investigative oversights. Loosely inspired by real-life cases where the deaths of young women were hastily dismissed as suicides, the film does not claim to recount any particular incident but instead crafts a fictional narrative with striking familiarity.

The film opens with the quote, “It is through intellect that we prove, but through intuition that we discover,” setting the thematic tone for what follows. The story begins with distraught parents reporting their missing daughter, Merin, at a police station in Kochi, only to be met with indifference.

This portrayal of systemic apathy feels all too real as the parents are sent from one station to another before the case is finally taken up. Their ordeal worsens when Merin’s body is discovered in the backwaters near Kochi Wharf, and the police conclude the death was a suicide following a lovers’ quarrel.

Unsatisfied with the investigation and its conclusion, the grieving parents demand further inquiry, but their pleas largely fall on deaf ears. The circumstances of Merin’s death—her body found in the backwaters with inconsistencies in the post-mortem report—recall details of the Mishel Shaji case from 2017, where similar lapses in the investigation led to public outcry.

The narrative then shifts to 27-year-old Anand Sreebala (Arjun Ashokan), who aspires to be a police officer but is haunted by trauma from his childhood. Anand’s late mother, Sreebala (Sangita), was a brilliant police officer murdered when Anand was 12, leaving him deeply scarred. This tragedy continues to shape his life and his perception of justice.