'Bhairathi Ranagal' movie review: Shivarajkumar does the heavy lifting in this character study

Before we get into the journey of the titular character in Bhairathi Ranagal, it is important to trace his rise, which was brought about through Mufti (2017). An undercover cop, Gana (Sriimurali), infiltrates the criminal syndicate controlled by Bhairathi (Shivarajkumar) in Ronapura. In the second half of Mufti, Bhairathi Ranagal takes over as a ruthless don.

Shivarajkumar leaves a lasting impression on the audience in the role of Bhairathi. Mufti’s end, where Bhairathi is seen kept under CBI’s custody, paved the way for a prequel. Shaped by lawlessness and resistance to succumb to a corrupt system, his story and struggle continue behind the bars.

While the narration of Mufti shifts between Gana and Bhairathi’s characters, the prequel offers a more character-focused narrative, focusing on Bhairathi’s humble beginnings in Ronapura, a village suffering from dearth of basic amenities. A young Bhairathi, frustrated by the government’s neglect, petitions for change. His pent-up anger takes a violent turn on his petitions getting ignored.

He plants a bomb inside a government office, landing him in prison as a juvenile. In prison, Bhairathi channels his rage into education, emerging as a lawyer. His time behind bars shapes his resolve, turning him into a man committed to bringing justice to his village, fighting for Ronapura and its people’s right to live with dignity. Will the law help him achieve justice?

When Bhairathi gets released, he finds Ronapura in a worse state. The village, once ravaged by water scarcity, is faced by a new evil, the iron mining mafia. Corrupt businessmen have turned Ronapura into a hub for illegal mining for profiteering. Instead of turning a blind eye to the injustice, Bhairathi seeks to set things right. As he uncovers the exploitation, he realises the land and resources his people fought for are being stolen.