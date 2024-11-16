'Bhairathi Ranagal' movie review: Shivarajkumar does the heavy lifting in this character study

Before we get into the journey of the titular character in Bhairathi Ranagal, it is important to trace his rise, which was brought about through Mufti (2017). An undercover cop, Gana (Sriimurali), infiltrates the criminal syndicate controlled by Bhairathi (Shivarajkumar) in Ronapura. In the second half of Mufti, Bhairathi Ranagal takes over as a ruthless don.
Shivarajkumar leaves a lasting impression on the audience in the role of Bhairathi. Mufti’s end, where Bhairathi is seen kept under CBI’s custody, paved the way for a prequel. Shaped by lawlessness and resistance to succumb to a corrupt system, his story and struggle continue behind the bars.
While the narration of Mufti shifts between Gana and Bhairathi’s characters, the prequel offers a more character-focused narrative, focusing on Bhairathi’s humble beginnings in Ronapura, a village suffering from dearth of basic amenities. A young Bhairathi, frustrated by the government’s neglect, petitions for change. His pent-up anger takes a violent turn on his petitions getting ignored.
He plants a bomb inside a government office, landing him in prison as a juvenile. In prison, Bhairathi channels his rage into education, emerging as a lawyer. His time behind bars shapes his resolve, turning him into a man committed to bringing justice to his village, fighting for Ronapura and its people’s right to live with dignity. Will the law help him achieve justice?
When Bhairathi gets released, he finds Ronapura in a worse state. The village, once ravaged by water scarcity, is faced by a new evil, the iron mining mafia. Corrupt businessmen have turned Ronapura into a hub for illegal mining for profiteering. Instead of turning a blind eye to the injustice, Bhairathi seeks to set things right. As he uncovers the exploitation, he realises the land and resources his people fought for are being stolen.
As Bhairathi continues his legal battles, he confronts the Parande Steel Company, a mining giant run by Parande (Rahul Bose), which operates with impunity. The company’s illegal activities, including land grabs and labour exploitation, become the focus of Bhairathi’s legal campaign. He petitions the government to recognise workers’ rights and halt the company’s operations. But when the authorities ignore him and the company’s power grows, Bhairathi’s faith in the system erodes.
The stakes rise when Bhairathi uncovers a land scam involving the fraudulent takeover of local lands. The people of Ronapura turn to him for help, and Bhairathi feels the weight of responsibility. As the battle over land intensifies, Bhairathi faces a crucial decision.
After the success of Mufti, Narthan returns with Bhairathi Ranagal, a film that shares a similar tone to Mufti yet tells a distinct story. As Bhairathi’s legal battle escalates, the Parande Steel Company resorts to destroying evidence and silencing witnesses. History repeats as the corrupt system once again fails Bhairathi, who abandons the courtroom and emerges as the leader of the rebellion, challenging the mining mafia and the corrupt government that enables the irregularities. The story evokes curiosity among audiences as to why a man who firmly believed in the rule of law has resorted to taking justice into his own hands, giving rise to several questions in our minds.
The film spans drama and violence, with the first half being slower-paced but the second half intensifying, especially with Bhairathi’s powerful lines. However, the ending is predictable.
Shivarajkumar’s performance is the heart of the film, carrying it with his commanding screen presence. His portrayal of Bhairathi, marked by emotional intensity and physicality, makes the film a one-time experience. The film doesn’t rely on heavy dialogue, but when Bhairathi delivers lines, they pack a punch. His emotionally charged delivery, especially in the second half, gives fans an emotional boost.
Bhairathi’s journey symbolises resistance against systemic injustice. The inhabitants of Ronapura rally behind him, witnessing his deep conviction to fight for the good of his people. Their struggle goes beyond resources; it’s about reclaiming dignity. Even as the CBI investigates the corruption, Bhairathi’s battle continues, demonstrating the power of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity.
Here, Shivarajkumar’s eyes convey the essence of Bhairathi’s internal struggle. His gaze captures everything—from raw anger and defiance to a more humane side, illustrating Bhairathi’s complex journey from a lawyer to a rebel. Under Narthan’s direction, these subtle shifts in expression strengthen the character, making him more relatable to the audience. Bhairathi’s moral conflict, his anger at the system, and his role as a protector and legal mind all unfold through Shivarajkumar’s expressions, making his performance a masterclass in conveying depth and complexity.
Director Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal blends action, drama, and intensity but misses the mark in some key areas. While Shivarajkumar’s performance is fully utilised, the film lacks the impactful twists seen in Mufti, making the plot feel predictable. Rahul Bose, as the antagonist, doesn’t reach his full potential, and Rukmini Vasanth’s character feels underdeveloped, leaving some emotional depth unexplored.
The supporting cast, including Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Avinash, Madhu Guruswamy, Shabeer Kallarkkal, Prathap Narayan, Babu Hirannaiah, and others, give their best, but the film struggles to balance its high-stakes action with deeper emotional moments. The lack of compelling twists weakens the overall impact, and the film could have benefited from more complex character arcs. Even the intensity that the director aimed for in bringing out the sibling sentiment through Chaya Singh’s role as Vedavathi didn’t fully land.
Ravi Basrur’s musical score and songs explain Bhairathi’s transformation, with the music bridging the narrative and amplifying his journey. Cinematographer Naveen Kumar captures the harsh realities of Ronapura’s landscape—dust, mud, and weapons. Though visually striking, tighter editing could have improved the pacing and flow of the story.
Bhairathi Ranagal explores Bhairathi’s evolution from a rebellious youth to a lawyer and later to a powerful force for change. While the film weaves themes of lawlessness, corruption, sacrifice, and justice, the journey of Bhairathi Ranagal, through Shivarajkumar’s wholehearted performance, leaves us curious about Bhairathi’s future with questions: Will Bhairathi Ranagal continue to take matters into his own hands? Will the law serve justice or will the system’s failures push him to become a more rebellious vigilante?
Movie: Bhairathi Ranagal
Cast: Shivarajkumar, Rukmini Vasatnh, Rahul Bose, Chaya Singh, Devaraj, Madhu Guruswamy, Babu Hirannaiah, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Shabeer Kallarkkal, and Prathap Narayan
Director: Narthan
Rating: 3/5 stars