'Freedom at Midnight' series review: A straight-up history lesson that clings to facts but sacrifices drama

You can hear a clock ticking in almost every scene of Freedom at Midnight. The historical drama chronicles the events that led to India’s independence, dampened by the horrific reality of the Partition. The clock serves as an instrument of urgency. But you never feel a sense of impending doom as a country’s fate is being decided behind closed doors. What could have been a riveting thriller, functions as a drama that is rather mellow.

The details are dense but the storytelling remains straightforward. We are left informed but not necessarily involved. Watching the show was like seeing through a glass wall, as the makers of modern India, and Pakistan, MK Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, MA Jinnah and Lord Louis Mountbatten debated over the destinies of millions. But you are never there.

Freedom at Midnight is the third period drama series from Nikkhil Advani, after The Empire (2021) and Rocket Boys (2022). It is quite a nerdy adaptation of the 1975 book of the same name by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. The chronology of events in the year before Independence is comprehensively laid out.

After being left bleeding by the Second World War, the British are in haste to leave India. They are trying to mediate between the Congress: godfathered by Gandhi (Chirag Vohra) and fronted by Nehru (Sidhant Gupta) and Sardar Patel (Rajendra Chawla); and Jinnah’s (Arif Zakaria) Muslim League. The bone of contention? A united or divided India. The series delves into a particular time in Indian history when the founding fathers debated which direction an independent nation should take.

There are clashes of multiple ideologies: Jinnah’s secessionism, Nehru’s unification, Patel’s pragmatism and Gandhi’s principles. It makes for interesting drama, in an argument where everyone has fair points to make, but the show is more concerned with mapping out the sequence of events. It gets deep into particular happenings but fails to come together as a whole.

Historicals can be a tough gamble. Often times, either facts or fiction is sacrificed for the other. Freedom at Midnight clings to the details and cursorily explores the drama.