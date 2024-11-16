'Gladiator 2' movie review: A stirring ode to the power of shared dreams

What makes a nation? Kings? Heroes? Laws? Ridley Scott presents a stirring tale of unabashed romanticism to tell us that a nation is perhaps a shared dream. Gladiator II begins with Numidian soldiers, men and women, taking up arms to defend their motherland against the invading Roman army. With his wife slain and captured to be sold as a slave, Hanno/Lucius (Paul Mescal) vows to take his revenge against the Roman army by killing its celebrated general, Acacious (Pedro Pascal). However, fate has other plans and he ends up inheriting the late emperor Marcus Aurelius’ dream of Rome.

Beyond copious amounts of bloodshed and violence, Gladiator II carries the poetic nature of the founding stories of ancient empires. We have the return of a long-lost prince, commoners rising up against corruption, the bureaucratic machine suffocating under the web of political scheming, and an empire crumbling under the weight of its own greed. Ridley Scott’s poetic touch takes a literal turn when Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) is reunited with her son through a recital of Virgil’s poem.

The veteran filmmaker takes delight in painting the opulence of Rome’s aristocracy in the same vein he captures the decadence of the empire’s less fortunate. In one scene, we see a plague-ridden woman begging for food and in the next, we see a senator throwing a lavish party with rhinoceros’ head on the dinner table.

While his Lucius might be the heart of the film, Denzel Washington’s Macrinus is the pulse that controls its tone and tempo. Macrinus stands as the perfect antithesis to Marcus Aurelius’ dream of Rome, presenting a counterpoint from every angle imaginable.

As a former slave and a master of gladiators, Macrinus schemes his way to the throne of the empire. Towards the end of the film, when he roars to Lucius, “Blood alone cannot make you an emperor” his angst at the unjust of a closed hierarchy, his rage borne of being controlled by the powerful all his life, rises up to make a compelling, argument against the romanticism at the heart of the film. Macrinus is why, when at the end Rome falls and rises up again, it stands as a republic and not as a monarchy.