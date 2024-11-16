'Matka' movie review: Not enough style, substance, or originality

There is little space to breathe as the narrative moves from one event to another, brimming with either activity or sound—GV Prakash Kumar had delivered a cracking score for Lucky Baskhar (another period crime drama of sorts), but here the rousing themes sound overbearing and familiar. It’s possibly because of this haste that, for its all emphasis on style and period film atmosphere, Matka is also strangely devoid of any original cinematic energy.

Vasu’s first truly heroic moment—where he decides to help his boss against an army of violent men—could have been so visceral, especially with the slow build-up of silence on his part before he shouts at them, but leaves you feeling none of his euphoria.

These early parts of the film mostly make you wonder whether a story like this is suitable for a feature film at all. There is undoubtedly a lot of ground to be covered here, and Matka probably could have used some more breathing room and focus on a character-driven narrative instead of a plot-driven one.

But most importantly, Matka follows a very predictable path in terms of storytelling. Vasu moves up the ladder of crime and success in a chain of beats that are way too familiar for any regular viewer. Even the scene where Sujata, Vasu’s beloved wife, registers her displeasure at Vasu’s changing priorities or where Vasu confronts the one big traitor in his team, fails to make any impact because of its weary and predictable execution.

Vasu’s journey feels vacuous because we never get a look into his inner life throughout his turbulent progression in the world of crime. So when Vasu finally talks to his young daughter about the true wisdom of life, it feels like a much-awaited respite and yet a bit too late to make any genuine repairs.

Most of the interesting and original parts of the film arrive early on, coincidentally also the portions where it offers some sense of commentary. When a young and courageous Vasu catches the attention of the jailer (Aadi Saikumar) at the juvenile centre, he soon finds himself participating in a wrestling combat that’s arranged almost in a Fight Club-like manner for the amusement of some rich and privileged people.

Sure, we see Vasu undergo a notable transformation, both physically and socially. Yet it feels largely superficial. We never feel like an empathetic observer of his journey. Unfortunately, Varun Tej too keeps himself preoccupied with the easier parts of essaying such a character, like carrying the ageing make-up or the changing body language. His performance, especially in moments of major crises or triumph for Vasu, remains middling at best.

The actor truly shines only when Vasu grieves the sudden death of a loved family member, unable to cope with the unexpected emotional surge from within. For the rest of the film, Varun largely goes through the motions.