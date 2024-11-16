'Meet Me Next Christmas' movie review: A festive tale of rusty romance

You know you’ve signed up for a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy in the holiday season when every speaker blares, “It’s the most wonderful time…” or “Jingle Bells”. Meet Me Next Christmas sticks to a familiar path with Layla (Christina Milian), who finds herself stranded at an airport on Christmas Eve due to a snowstorm.

As she waits for the next flight out, she encounters two men, including one with whom she shares an instant connection. James (Kofi Siriboe) suggests that if they’re both still single, they should meet again next Christmas Eve at the concert of her favourite acapella group, Pentatonix. The stage for a holiday romance is set.

The first 30 minutes of the film unfold smoothly, like the pieces of a puzzle falling into place, that is, until Layla meets the other man from the airport. Teddy (Devale Ellis) plays her helpful concierge, assisting Layla in her search for the happily-ever-after.

The film leans into cheesiness, not taking itself too seriously. Layla, with her wholesome day job of helping students attend historically Black colleges and universities, feels almost saintly—she’d easily top Santa’s list.

Director Rusty Cundieff and writers Molly Haldeman and Camilla Rubis are aware of the genre’s limitations, keeping the story tightly within the typical mould while trying, at times, to step beyond it. Yet, the film relies on convenient storytelling choices that prevent its simple story from growing into something more memorable.

While Layla and Teddy’s screen presence charms through a few slower scenes of them racing across New York for concert tickets, it’s the real Pentatonix band that steals the show, adding quirks and inside jokes. The snowball contest with an array of drag queens offers a refreshing break. Kalen Allen shines as Jordy, effortlessly carrying their bold, flamboyant character with braided hair and striking eyelashes.

Meet Me Next Christmas finds itself somewhere between a romantic drama and light fantasy, with characters invoking ‘Christmas miracle’ and ‘The universe has spoken’ every now and then, gently nudging the audience to believe in the magic unique to the festival. It feels as though nothing in their lives matters more than a miracle for the holiday.

It’s yet another holiday romance that may blend in with others, thanks to its ‘meet-cute’ tropes and predictable plot familiar on BookTok. But, for those looking to indulge in some guilty-pleasure this season, Meet Me Next Christmas may just spark enough romance to light up a few holiday candles.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Director: Rusty Cundieff

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Language: English