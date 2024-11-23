'Jolly O Gymkhana' movie review: A tedious barrage of mostly unfunny jokes

As dramatic as it sounds, no one can deny the fact that Tamil cinema has been going through a severe drought of quality comedies in the last few years. An argument could be made that the source of the problem can be traced to our obsession with rhyme schemes. For some reason, our filmmakers and comedians seem to think that a joke is funny just because it rhymes or of it repeats a word.

“Unakku life prachana, enakku piles prachana,” says Yogi Babu, in the opening scene of Jolly O Gymkhana. It is not that we want Yogi Babu’s health condition to add value to the plot or that it is an inappropriate subject matter to make jokes out of. It is hard for the audience to find fault in anything when they are laughing through a scene. However, with Jolly O Gymkhana, where the jokes don’t work, all we get are floating set-ups which doesn’t make any sense.

The film borrows the popular trope from films like Weekend at Bernie’s where the central characters make others believe that a corpse is alive. Interestingly, instead of milking the trope dry, director Sakthi Chidambaram connects it with several other subplots.

Madonna Sabastian’s Bhavani is trying to save her family’s restaurant from being destroyed by the loan sharks, a group of politicians are involved in a large-scale scam, John Vijay’s police officer must prove his innocence, a group of assassins are on the loose, and Prabhu Deva’s lawyer character brings along his own set of conflicts.

While it might seem like a chaotic mess of plot conveniences at first, the subplots are surprisingly cohesive. The one discordant portion is the plot thread involving Yogi Babu, a priest who listens to Madonna Sabastian’s confessions, a painfully obvious exposition tool.