'Maryade Prashne' movie review: A relatable reflection of the middle Class and respect

Maryade Prashne (Question of Respect) is a vivid exploration of cosmopolitan Bengaluru, a city buzzing with life and diversity, yet marked by an invisible divide between its middle class and elite. This divide runs deeper than its bustling streets and gleaming skyscrapers.

At its core, the film is a character-driven narrative that intertwines the lives of three friends handling the complexities of urban existence, each painting a picture of their own aspirations, dreams, and the harsh realities of the middle class. Directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, the film gives the pulse of Bengaluru, placing its various actors in situations that reflect the broader sociopolitical fabric of the city.

One part of the story revolves around Suri (Rakesh Adiga), Sathisha (Sunil Raoh), and Manja (Poornachandra Mysore)—three friends whose bond has lasted two decades. Each represents a different facet of middle-class life, offering a glimpse into their struggles and ambitions. Suri, driven by political ambition and a desire for change, expresses the frustration and anger of youth facing social inequality.

Sathisha, a food delivery worker, grapples with his father’s memory loss and his mother’s daily hardships, yet remains emotionally connected to his friends. Manja, the cab driver, offers a grounded view of life, navigating the daily grind with quiet resolve. Together, they form a close-knit trio that represents the daily challenges of Bengaluru’s working class. Their struggles and friendship are poignantly captured in the song ‘Easy Take It Easy’, which encapsulates the simplicity and strength of their bond despite the hardships they face.

One touching element is its portrayal of love and human connection in modest circumstances. Lakshmi (Teju Belawadi), Sathisha’s sister, is a salesgirl at a mall who endures the pressures of a low-paying job while remaining loyal to her family and love. Her romance with Manja, brought to life through the soulful track ‘Naan Ninage’, is a tender portrayal of middle class love, one that doesn’t seek grandeur but finds solace in small, beautiful moments.