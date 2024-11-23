'Maryade Prashne' movie review: A relatable reflection of the middle Class and respect

Maryade Prashne (Question of Respect) is a vivid exploration of cosmopolitan Bengaluru, a city buzzing with life and diversity, yet marked by an invisible divide between its middle class and elite. This divide runs deeper than its bustling streets and gleaming skyscrapers.
At its core, the film is a character-driven narrative that intertwines the lives of three friends handling the complexities of urban existence, each painting a picture of their own aspirations, dreams, and the harsh realities of the middle class. Directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, the film gives the pulse of Bengaluru, placing its various actors in situations that reflect the broader sociopolitical fabric of the city.
One part of the story revolves around Suri (Rakesh Adiga), Sathisha (Sunil Raoh), and Manja (Poornachandra Mysore)—three friends whose bond has lasted two decades. Each represents a different facet of middle-class life, offering a glimpse into their struggles and ambitions. Suri, driven by political ambition and a desire for change, expresses the frustration and anger of youth facing social inequality.
Sathisha, a food delivery worker, grapples with his father’s memory loss and his mother’s daily hardships, yet remains emotionally connected to his friends. Manja, the cab driver, offers a grounded view of life, navigating the daily grind with quiet resolve. Together, they form a close-knit trio that represents the daily challenges of Bengaluru’s working class. Their struggles and friendship are poignantly captured in the song ‘Easy Take It Easy’, which encapsulates the simplicity and strength of their bond despite the hardships they face.
One touching element is its portrayal of love and human connection in modest circumstances. Lakshmi (Teju Belawadi), Sathisha’s sister, is a salesgirl at a mall who endures the pressures of a low-paying job while remaining loyal to her family and love. Her romance with Manja, brought to life through the soulful track ‘Naan Ninage’, is a tender portrayal of middle class love, one that doesn’t seek grandeur but finds solace in small, beautiful moments.
However, the film’s tone shifts dramatically when tragedy strikes. Sathisha’s untimely death in a road accident marks a turning point, pulling the narrative into darker territory. The focus now shifts to the intrusion of the upper class into the lives of the middle-class protagonists, with the entry of Rocky (Prabhu Mundkur), Shetty (Shine Shetty), PK (Shravan), and Nikhil (Hariharan)—characters who represent the elitist mindset of Bengaluru’s wealthy.
Their interactions with the middle-class characters expose the deep chasm of disdain between the two worlds. The rich look down upon the working class, often treating them with condescension. The emotional toll this takes is deeply felt by Suri and Manja, with road rage and drunken driving becoming central themes.
As the plot unfolds, the film examines how the middle class is constantly forced to navigate a world that sees them as invisible and expendable. Suri’s rage, particularly in the song ‘Phirako Maar’, captures the intense frustration of being trapped in a system that refuses to recognise the dignity and struggles of the common man. As he continues his fight for justice for his friend, the middle class, despite enduring countless indignities, refuses to bow down—highlighting a crucial theme of Maryade Prashne: money cannot buy respect.
The film deftly explores the divide between the haves and have-nots, with an unsettling sense of the upper class’s obliviousness to the daily battles of the working class. In a climactic moment, when Suri and Manja face humiliation at the hands of the rich, the film raises an important question: What happens when the underprivileged rise against this system? The answer comes in a sudden shift to a more optimistic ending, which may seem abrupt but ultimately reinforces the film’s theme of dignity and self-respect.
The performances in Maryade Prashne are central to its impact. Rakesh Adiga, who plays the ambitious Suri, captures the angst of a generation of frustrated youth, while Sunil Raoh brings authenticity to the role of Sathisha, a working-class boy whose aspirations are constrained by his circumstances. Poornachandra Mysore’s portrayal of Manja brings us closer to the cab driver’s journey. Teju Belawadi’s portrayal of Lakshmi offers a nuanced take on the struggles of women in the workforce, especially within the context of Bengaluru’s urban economy.
On the other side of the spectrum, the portrayal of the rich is equally effective. Prabhu Mundkur as Rocky perfectly embodies the arrogance and privilege of Bengaluru’s upper class, surprising viewers with his role. Shine Shetty provides a chilling contrast to the warmth and humility of the middle class, while Shravan, Hariharan, Rekha Kudligi, Nagendra Shah also play their parts well. Their performances remind us of the societal divide that exists within the city, often hidden beneath the shiny veneer of luxury and success.
Equally, Arjun Ramu’s music and songs, along with the Sandeep Valluri’s cinematography, make a strong impact in portraying the city’s life and road rage, while also highlighting the thin line between the middle class and the elite.
Maryade Prashne is more than just a film about class struggle—it’s a study of friendship, ambition, and survival. At its heart, it is a tribute to the middle class, the unsung heroes who keep the wheels of the city turning while never seeking recognition. The film’s exploration of road rage, societal apathy, and the dangers of unchecked privilege feels timely, with the issues it raises still very much alive in the city. Its power lies not just in its narrative but in its ability to make us see these issues through the eyes of the people who encounter them daily.
With Pradeepa’s production venture at the helm, the film succeeds in showcasing the grit and integrity of the middle class. In a world where dignity and self-respect are sometimes all one has, Maryade Prashne reminds us that no matter how wealthy or powerful the other side may be, no money or recommendation can buy class or humanity.
Maryade Prashne not only entertains but educates, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience it, with a final message of respect.
Maryade Prashne
Director: Nagaraj Somayaji
Cast: Rakesh Adiga, Sunil Roah, Poornachandra Mysoire, Prabhu Mundkur, Shine Shetty, Shravan, Teju Belawadi, Rekha Kudligi, and Nagendra Shah
Rating : 3.5/5