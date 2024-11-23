'Mechanic Rocky' movie review: A calculated cinematic gamble

Director Ravi Teja Mullapudi’s Mechanic Rocky is a paradox: a quirky ride that demands your patience and tests your endurance. But if you hold on until the end, the payoff might just leave you grinning. The makers had promoted that the film is going to come with a twist, that it’s genre is deceiving from the trailers. It’s true, the film offers a lot more than you expect. The film’s essence is in its surprises, it’s much more than the mass entertainer it pretends to be.

At first glance, you expect a conventional, high-octane action film, but as the narrative unfolds, it takes an unexpected twist which doesn’t just refresh you but redefines the entire experience. Yet, this entails navigating a loop of borderline cringe-worthy comedy and aimless romance. Is the risk worth it?

Rakesh aka Rocky (Vishwak Sen) is an engineering dropout who works in his father’s garage and passes through life, one song after another. One day, the garage falls under threat of extortion from a local gangster, Ranki Reddy (Sunil). That triggers a whole game of mishaps for Rocky, putting him at the receiving end of a crime. How he navigates the threat and saves himself and the garage forms the plot.

Mechanic Rocky is not the kind of film that can be boxed in one genre. It begins as a typical entertainer but as it progresses, the narrative nosedives. There’s too much happening and most things going wrong for our protagonist. A losing protagonist doesn’t always work for the general audiences. For much of the runtime, you’re watching a series of mishaps unfold, wondering if the film even has a direction. Thankfully, the plot pulls a rabbit out of the hat at the nth hour, it makes you appreciate the journey you’ve been on.

The major problem is, until the cards are unveiled the film puts you through a lot of misery in the name of comedy and romance. The first half bombards you with repetitive gags and awkward romantic exchanges between Rocky and Priya (Meenaakshi Chaudhary).

These scenes, supposed to charm, often fall flat, eating up screen time. The humor feels forced, almost making you question the film’s very premise. Yet, there’s a method to this madness.