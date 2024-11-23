'Tenant' movie review: A slow-burn, predictable lockdown thriller fuelled by extramarital tension

Where Tenant stands out is in its exploration of extramarital affairs and their connection to violent crime. Inspired by a statistic from the National Crime Records Bureau, which reveals that one in ten murders in India are linked to extramarital affairs, the film tackles a societal issue often overlooked in public discourse. In Tenant, the characters’ personal lives and hidden desires surface in the wake of the crime.

Extramarital affairs are not merely incidental to the plot; they are central to the suspense and moral conflict. The affair, and the violence that follows, serves as a microcosm of the pandemic. Much like COVID-19, which spread silently before exploding into a global crisis, the emotional contagion of infidelity simmers beneath the surface, culminating in a tragic outburst. Infidelity, with its emotional complexity and its capacity for generating conflict, has become a staple in crime thrillers, reflecting society’s growing awareness of the psychological toll of betrayal.

In Tenant, the issue of infidelity is front and centre, adding a layer of social commentary. Extramarital affairs are nothing new in cinema, but director thoughtfully uses Covid as the catalyst. The film not only asks who committed the murder, but why such betrayals happen and how they lead to a breakdown in morality and trust. Contributing to the film’s intense atmosphere, with strong performances, is its small cast, including Sonu Gowda, Rakesh Maiya, and Tilak, as well as Dharma Keerthiraj, who surprises in a departure from his usual “chocolate boy” roles.

However, some casting choices, like Tilak as the inspector investigating the crime, are predictable, making his involvement somewhat obvious. Similarly, Rakesh Maiya, who often plays the victim, and Sonu Gowda, known for her sharp portrayals, don’t bring as much unpredictability as they might have in other roles. That said, their performances still add depth to the narrative, which focuses more on character psychology than on action-driven suspense. Ugramm Manju rounds out the cast effectively.

Tenant is an atmospheric crime thriller that uses the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown to explore themes of isolation, guilt, and moral decay. Its deliberate pacing and psychological focus make it a slow-burn film that rewards patience. The film’s treatment of extramarital affairs raises broader questions about their role in modern society, making you wonder whether these personal betrayals are like a kind of pandemic, spreading silently until they reach a breaking point. The emotional fallout of infidelity can be just as destructive as any viral disease.

Tenant

Director: Sridhar Shastri

Cast: Sonu Gowda, Rakesh Maiya, Dharma Keerthiraj, Tilak Shekar, and Ugramm Manju

Rating : 3/5