There is a saying in Kannada: Saavira sullu heli ondu madhuve maadu, which means "Fix a marriage by telling a thousand lies." But here, one pill does the magic, and a dramatic twist takes place. This surprising turn of events challenges Aravinda’s earlier assumptions about life, responsibility, and relationships. The film leaves us wondering if Aravinda's heart lies with Geetha or Lakshmi.

Directed by Abhishek Shetty, Aaram Aravinda Swamy explores themes of identity and the human condition. Abhishek does well in creating a character who is both unique and relatable. The film blends comedy, love, and family drama, allowing actor Aniissh to show a new side of himself. His attempt at rebranding himself through this role works to an extent, especially in the comedy-drama genre, but the emotional depth of the second half feels uneven and could have used more punchlines. Aniissh navigates the role with ease, but it’s clear that his character is more serious than comedic, and it’s the circumstances around him that evoke humor.

Milana Nagaraj, as Geetha, always brings her best and delivers whatever the role requires, while Hrithika Srinivas plays Lakshmi with sincerity, following the director's vision. Supporting performances from Achyuth Kumar, Gowrav Shetty, and RJ Vikky add flavor, with music by Arjun Janya, particularly the title track, serving as a highlight.

Let me complete the poem, which is actually recited by the double-degree holder whom Aravinda encounters back in his hometown, a man who struggles to complete the lines but finally finishes with determination: 'Because I can face it all, I don’t need to hide, I’m going to go into life, I know how to strive, I have seen the storm.' These lines capture the essence of Aravinda’s journey—a life marked by internal storms and external challenges, yet defined by his resilience and unruffled composure.

In the end, Aravinda’s struggle is not just with external forces but with himself, his past, and the weight of others' expectations. The film leaves us questioning whether we can truly know someone or if we all live with hidden storms inside us. Aravinda’s storm may never fully subside, but it’s his ability to face life’s challenges with quiet dignity that propels the story forward.

He may not have all the answers, but his journey reminds us that perhaps, in the end, that's all we can really hope for—finding our own way through life's complexities. At the end of the day, that's all we can really hope for. And the pill, in the end, becomes the catalyst for Aravinda's unexpected marriage—one lie that changes everything.

Aaram Aravinda Swamy

Director: Abhishek Shetty

Cast: Aniissh, Milana Nagaraj, Hrithika Srinivas, Gowrav Shetty,and Vikky

Rating : 3/5