'Anshu' movie review: A poignant reflection of women’s struggles and self-discovery

With Anshu, director Channakeshava hits the mark in a way few filmmakers do. It’s not just about the story; it’s about the film’s making and treatment, particularly how it takes us into the mind of the protagonist, Dhriti. While she is the sole and central focus, the other characters, who appear and disappear, are felt through their voices and shadows. The film is less about personal struggle and more about the emotional and mental journey of a woman facing huge challenges, finding the strength to rise above them.
Dhriti (Nisha Ravikrishnan), a former professor battling anxiety after a miscarriage, is haunted by grief and the emotional void left by her controlling and unsympathetic husband, Ravi. Her psychological struggles, marked by loneliness and isolation, are well depicted. Even though she can get support, she doesn’t seek help from friends or family, adding to the suffocating silence in her life.
Dhriti’s life takes a turn when she gets an unexpected phone call from a former student named Anshu that alters the course of the story. Despite her relationship with an oppressive man, Dhriti yearns for independence and normalcy—a struggle many women can relate to.
The film’s strength lies in its balance between personal trauma and broader themes of female empowerment. During a six-hour journey in an electric car, Dhriti and Anshu’s voices explain how both, grappling with dark pasts, build a bond through shared sorrow, offering each other healing and strength. Their heartfelt conversations explore not only personal pain but also the connection between women in times of crisis. However, the interaction between Dhriti and Anshu takes an unexpected twist. What seemed like a kidnapping turns out to be a darker, more complex truth about relationships, manipulation, and betrayal, shedding light on toxic relationships.
At its heart, Anshu tells the story of a woman rising from pain to rediscover her purpose. Dhriti’s journey toward self-discovery is fraught with obstacles, but her emotional resilience makes her unforgettable. Her journey isn’t just about saving others; it’s about finding herself amidst the chaos.
The suspense builds when Dhriti learns a mysterious secret about Anshu, a revelation that deepens the mystery. Dhriti’s frantic search for answers leads her down a path of redemption, forcing her to confront not only the past but also the consequences of her choices. The stakes intensify as she faces her father’s health crisis and uncovers shocking truths about Anshu’s life. These revelations ultimately provide her with insight into her mother’s intentions and her own daughter’s future. The emotional tension keeps viewers eager to see whether Dhriti will uncover the truth about Anshu, find answers for herself, and determine how she will move forward.
Much of the film unfolds during Dhriti’s journey in her electric car, with the contemporary setting reflecting the social pressures women face, including harassment by men. However, Dhriti handles these challenges with strength and determination, continuing her mission to help someone in trouble. Her constant phone calls during her journey serve as a distraction, yet they also symbolise the ongoing chaos in her life.
The film’s final moments leave the audience questioning the line between reality and delusion. They highlight Dhriti’s growth, from a woman overwhelmed by her circumstances to one who understands and embraces her own strength. The resolution, though bittersweet, offers closure, empowerment, and hope.
Anshu is an emotionally charged drama that blends suspense and depth, making it a one-time watch for those who seek stories of courage, redemption, and the unbreakable strength of women.
Anshu
Director: MC Channakeshava
Cast: Nisha Ravikrishnan
Rating : 3/5