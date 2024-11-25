'Anshu' movie review: A poignant reflection of women’s struggles and self-discovery

With Anshu, director Channakeshava hits the mark in a way few filmmakers do. It’s not just about the story; it’s about the film’s making and treatment, particularly how it takes us into the mind of the protagonist, Dhriti. While she is the sole and central focus, the other characters, who appear and disappear, are felt through their voices and shadows. The film is less about personal struggle and more about the emotional and mental journey of a woman facing huge challenges, finding the strength to rise above them.

Dhriti (Nisha Ravikrishnan), a former professor battling anxiety after a miscarriage, is haunted by grief and the emotional void left by her controlling and unsympathetic husband, Ravi. Her psychological struggles, marked by loneliness and isolation, are well depicted. Even though she can get support, she doesn’t seek help from friends or family, adding to the suffocating silence in her life.

Dhriti’s life takes a turn when she gets an unexpected phone call from a former student named Anshu that alters the course of the story. Despite her relationship with an oppressive man, Dhriti yearns for independence and normalcy—a struggle many women can relate to.

The film’s strength lies in its balance between personal trauma and broader themes of female empowerment. During a six-hour journey in an electric car, Dhriti and Anshu’s voices explain how both, grappling with dark pasts, build a bond through shared sorrow, offering each other healing and strength. Their heartfelt conversations explore not only personal pain but also the connection between women in times of crisis. However, the interaction between Dhriti and Anshu takes an unexpected twist. What seemed like a kidnapping turns out to be a darker, more complex truth about relationships, manipulation, and betrayal, shedding light on toxic relationships.