'Megha' movie review: Impactful illustration of communication in relationships

The film begins with an action sequence setting the stage for the complex emotional journey of 'Megha', played by Kiran Raj. Rather than just serving as an introduction scene, the stunt sequence also reflects Megha’s inner turmoil. His frustration stems from his girlfriend Priya’s (Shri Vidya) decision to break up with him. It’s yet another case of love lost, and Megha struggles to cope with the frustration. His internal conflict is palpable, with the chances of resonating with the young audience high.

On the other side, we are introduced to another Megha (Kajal Kunder), who is enduring a different kind of emotional punishment. Her father, Jagadish, aka Jagga (Shobaraj), disapproves of her relationship, forcing her to fall in line with his wishes. The theme of parental control and the tension it creates in young love is explored in Megha’s storyline.

As the plot unfolds, both Meghas—one the hero and the other the heroine—find themselves at a crossroads. Both have suffered in love and are attempting to rebuild their lives, yet they are haunted by their painful past. They bump into each other in college; however, it is not a fairytale encounter as one might expect. Instead, it is about healing—moving on from pain and learning to grow as individuals.

The film catches our attention with the line, “Meeting you was a nice accident,” written on a coffee shop board. This is where both characters end up sitting for hours, reflecting the unpredictability of life and love. It’s an acknowledgement that sometimes, the best things in life come when we least expect them. But love, much like an accident, can also leave us with scars, and healing those wounds is not as simple as it may seem.