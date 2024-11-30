'Moana 2' movie review: Spectacular visuals elevate a generic yet charming story

Back in 2016, when 'Moana' hit theatres, it opened to a wave of positivity—not because of a redefining narrative. At its core, the film conveyed the age-old message of good triumphing over evil, with the protagonists teaming up to save the world. However, the film was considered enchanting for two main reasons: for portraying the Polynesian culture, with its ancient fables, and its portrayal of Moana as a female protagonist with a purpose beyond finding a prince.

Eight years later, Moana and Maui are back, riding the crest of nostalgia from the first film and making us envious of their perfect hair. Like its predecessor, this sequel brings a familiar tale, but this time it fails to venture into the uncharted territory of storytelling brilliance. The film, however, is still spectacular, thanks to its breathtaking visuals.

Lately, Disney has been attempting to go beyond the commercial American narrative by crafting rooted stories from diverse cultures. Beginning with the Polynesian representation in 'Moana', they resonated with Mexicans (Coco), Colombians (Encanto), and Chinese (Turning Red). While this effort from the centenarian production house is laudable, such films can only shine when they dive deeper into their narratives.

'Moana 2' stays at the shore, repeating a familiar arc: Moana must defeat a villain to save civilisation after receiving a calling from her ancestors. Once again, she teams up with Maui, leading to the most obvious of conclusions—saving the day. While no Disney film is expected to deviate from its triumphant endings, this one could have at least presented fresher conflicts and resolutions.

For instance, as in the first film, when Moana is uncertain about her purpose, Gramma’s spirit appears to motivate her to traverse the endless blues. Similarly, Maui’s song surfaces at the right moment to lift Moana out of her self-doubt. Even the action sequences are more visually stunning than narratively startling.

Maui is saved by Moana’s crew in one instance, while Moana is saved by Maui in another, resulting in a predictable exchange of heroics. If you happen to rewatch Moana to jog your memory before the sequel, you might even find similarities in several instances in the storytelling.