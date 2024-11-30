'Naa Ninna Bidalare' movie review: An ode to the classic but fails to offer anything fresh

The 1979 classic 'Naa Ninna Bidalare', a chilling horror film starring Anant Nag and Lakshmi, left a lasting impression on the audiences and remains as the gold standard of horror filmmaking in Kannada cinema. After 45 years since the original film was released, the question looms large: can this new iteration of 'Naa Ninna Bidalare' still send shivers down the spine like the original did?

The film opens with a group of ghost hunters using advanced technology to track down supernatural forces. They arrive at a house, expecting to uncover evidence of paranormal activity, but instead find themselves ensnared by the very spirit they were hunting. The once confident investigators become victims of the unseen force; their technological tools are no match for the vengeful spirit haunting the house.

Fast forward to Mysore, where Rishi (Panchi S), a wedding event organiser, encounters Charvi (Ambali Bhaarati) by chance on the riverbank of Madikeri. She is found unconscious, her clothes stained with blood. As Rishi learns more about Charvi, he discovers she has no memory of the events that led her there. With gaps in her memory and a growing sense of unease surrounding her, Rishi takes it upon himself to uncover her past. He suggests involving the police, but the deeper they dig, the more mysterious her history becomes.

Rishi brings Charvi to stay with him, and she ends up living with him for over a year. But things take a darker turn when a missing person complaint is filed in the nearby village of Kathle Kadu. As Rishi, Charvi, and two of his friends investigate further, they uncover a disturbing truth: the locals in her village don’t recognise her, and even stranger, some people claim she’s someone else entirely. Tension and unease deepen as Charvi becomes more elusive with each passing day.