'Naa Ninna Bidalare' movie review: An ode to the classic but fails to offer anything fresh

The 1979 classic 'Naa Ninna Bidalare', a chilling horror film starring Anant Nag and Lakshmi, left a lasting impression on the audiences and remains as the gold standard of horror filmmaking in Kannada cinema. After 45 years since the original film was released, the question looms large: can this new iteration of 'Naa Ninna Bidalare' still send shivers down the spine like the original did?
The film opens with a group of ghost hunters using advanced technology to track down supernatural forces. They arrive at a house, expecting to uncover evidence of paranormal activity, but instead find themselves ensnared by the very spirit they were hunting. The once confident investigators become victims of the unseen force; their technological tools are no match for the vengeful spirit haunting the house.
Fast forward to Mysore, where Rishi (Panchi S), a wedding event organiser, encounters Charvi (Ambali Bhaarati) by chance on the riverbank of Madikeri. She is found unconscious, her clothes stained with blood. As Rishi learns more about Charvi, he discovers she has no memory of the events that led her there. With gaps in her memory and a growing sense of unease surrounding her, Rishi takes it upon himself to uncover her past. He suggests involving the police, but the deeper they dig, the more mysterious her history becomes.
Rishi brings Charvi to stay with him, and she ends up living with him for over a year. But things take a darker turn when a missing person complaint is filed in the nearby village of Kathle Kadu. As Rishi, Charvi, and two of his friends investigate further, they uncover a disturbing truth: the locals in her village don’t recognise her, and even stranger, some people claim she’s someone else entirely. Tension and unease deepen as Charvi becomes more elusive with each passing day.
The film’s eerie tone escalates when the group ventures into an abandoned estate, a place shrouded in mystery. The estate holds the key to Charvi’s forgotten memories. As they dig deeper, they realise they are not faced with a worldly but a supernatural impediment. The discovery is darker and more sinister. The line between the living and the dead blurs as paranormal forces make their presence felt, leaving the characters—and the audience—questioning what’s real and what’s not.
While the film, directed by Naveen GS, borrows its title from the 1979 classic, it falls short of delivering anything truly new or innovative. The story teases with elements of suspense, but the supernatural twists and turns are all too familiar, and the scares are mild, more suitable for beginners than seasoned horror fans. The film struggles to break free from dated tropes. A twist about an unfulfilled wish from a past life is introduced, but rather than enhancing the narrative, it fizzles out, and the narration once again resorts to a predictable rhythm, killing the potential for surprise. The formulaic plot lends itself to a flat climax, failing to deliver the intense payoff.
Ambali Bhaarati, making her acting debut, does her best to breathe life into the role of Charvi, but despite her efforts, the film doesn’t capitalise on its potential. The supporting cast also delivers their bit, but they crumble under the weight of a lacklustre plot. Naa Ninna Bidalare feels like an entry-level horror film, more of an introduction to the genre than anything.
However, the attempt invites appreciation. While it may not deliver the chills we crave, it serves as a reminder that horror, when executed with the right creativity and innovation, can still be a genre worth exploring. The film may not be groundbreaking, but perhaps its potential will inspire future stories that truly live up to the legacy of its name.
Naa Ninna Bidalare
Director: Naveen GS
Cast: Ambali Bhaarati, Panchi S, Seerunde Raghu, K S Sridhar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and Srinivas Prabhu
Rating: 2.5/5