'Parachute' web-series review: Affective emotional core makes up for preachiness

There have not been many films or series with characters sustaining a deep emotional wound carried from their childhood. The adults we have seen on screen with a not-so-normal perspective of life are often given only a few jump cuts or glimpses into their childhood. The most satisfying part in Rasu Ranjith’s new web series, Parachute, is that the parental conundrum gets a course correction before things could go too wrong beyond repair.

'Parachute' begins with an exhausted and nervous Varun (Shakthi Rithvik), looking for his little sister Rudra (Iyal) on the road while their parents file a missing complaint. It makes you wonder whether the children will be found again, why they went missing in the first place, and how bad parenting precipitates many wrong decisions. In five episodes, it answers all these questions.

Shakthi, as a naive and caring elder brother, and a smart Iyal covering for her brother’s goof-ups, are an apt foil for each other. The kite and the mark list incidents reflect the dynamics they both share. I don’t know if it is a conscious decision to design Kani Thiru’s character as a nameless housewife; it is useful in conveying that she lies in the periphery in deciding what happens in the house.

But she is taking home the credit for uttering the most powerful line in the series, hitting out at her husband for guilt-tripping them over providing them with more than he can afford.

Krishna’s cop character Kiruba gets some decent attention in the series when he takes up an investigation of the missing case. The series did not focus on his character, but that’s not much of a problem. Bava Chelladurai didn’t require much screen time to seamlessly suit the strong male figure that the family, except Shanmugam, resorts to in need of help.

A lion’s share of the series’ runtime, similar to a film, is devoted to exploring the relationship between Varun and Rudra; other characters are made to operate from the point of view of the siblings. Despite not thinking twice before starting a quarrel or bashing his son, an otherwise cantankerous Shanmugam (Kishore) hiding the liquor bottle from his kids, to not be a bad influence on them, is one of the rare instances we get to see while the children don’t.