'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan' movie review: A modest coming-of-age tale on class politics

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is a modest yet endearing tale set in a government school in rural Kerala. Marking the directorial debut of Vinesh Viswanath, this coming-of-age narrative centres around a school election, exploring how children engage with the concepts of democracy, class and identity. It is an earnest effort, with moments of genuine warmth that resonate, even if the overall narrative occasionally falters.

The film follows Sreekuttan (portrayed with understated charm by Sreerang Shine), an unassuming boy whose life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved in his school’s election. The quintessential underdog, Sreekuttan is a seventh-grade student at a government upper primary school, navigating school life with a mix of naive ambition and childlike wonder.

While his academic performance is unremarkable, his determination to stand out and prove his worth is palpable. He is a character constantly striving to find his place in a world that values intelligence and conformity above all else. His decision to contest for the position of class leader, a role traditionally held by another student, Ambadi (played effectively by Abhinav S), signals his desire to assert his individuality.

While Sreekuttan views Ambadi as a symbol of everything he resents about his classroom, Ambadi is not the arrogant or self-righteous figure Sreekuttan believes him to be. Instead, Ambadi is trapped within a cycle of perfectionism, isolated from the friendships he longs for. The school setting serves as a microcosm for larger societal issues, with the film exploring themes of justice, fairness, and discrimination, all while maintaining a light-hearted tone.