'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan' movie review: A modest coming-of-age tale on class politics

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is a modest yet endearing tale set in a government school in rural Kerala. Marking the directorial debut of Vinesh Viswanath, this coming-of-age narrative centres around a school election, exploring how children engage with the concepts of democracy, class and identity. It is an earnest effort, with moments of genuine warmth that resonate, even if the overall narrative occasionally falters.
The film follows Sreekuttan (portrayed with understated charm by Sreerang Shine), an unassuming boy whose life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved in his school’s election. The quintessential underdog, Sreekuttan is a seventh-grade student at a government upper primary school, navigating school life with a mix of naive ambition and childlike wonder.
While his academic performance is unremarkable, his determination to stand out and prove his worth is palpable. He is a character constantly striving to find his place in a world that values intelligence and conformity above all else. His decision to contest for the position of class leader, a role traditionally held by another student, Ambadi (played effectively by Abhinav S), signals his desire to assert his individuality.
While Sreekuttan views Ambadi as a symbol of everything he resents about his classroom, Ambadi is not the arrogant or self-righteous figure Sreekuttan believes him to be. Instead, Ambadi is trapped within a cycle of perfectionism, isolated from the friendships he longs for. The school setting serves as a microcosm for larger societal issues, with the film exploring themes of justice, fairness, and discrimination, all while maintaining a light-hearted tone.
The election becomes more than just a competition—it provides a platform for the children to grapple with complex ideas without the narrative feeling didactic. The film’s charm lies in its ability to let the innocence and curiosity of its young characters guide the story. Sreekuttan’s subtle but satisfying transformation, as he learns to balance competition with collaboration, ensures the themes remain grounded and relatable.
The film works best when focusing on the day-to-day life within the school. The banter among students, the simple joys of camaraderie, and the occasional moments of conflict are captured with a keen eye for detail. The narrative also benefits from light-hearted moments, particularly involving the antics of Sreekuttan’s classmates. The ensemble cast of child actors is convincing, portraying a range of emotions that feel authentic to the school environment.
Karthik B stands out as Puruthi aka Prithviraj, Sreekuttan’s sharp-tongued classmate. Aju Varghese impresses as the authoritarian teacher Chakrapani, delivering a restrained performance that embodies the disdain his character evokes. Kannan Nayar and Ajisha Prabhakaran provide gravitas to a subplot involving superstition, handling it sensitively without resorting to caricature.
Anoop V Shylaja’s cinematography aptly illustrates the school environment, lingering on small and intimate details. PS Jayahari’s music and background score seamlessly blend with the film’s tone, enhancing emotional moments without overpowering the narrative. The standout track, ‘Kansoochi Thumbaal’, beautifully underscores Sreekuttan’s innocent, one-sided affection for his classmate Meenakshi.
Despite its strengths, the film has its share of flaws as well. Some subplots and characters feel unnecessary and disrupt the flow. These digressions, intended as comic relief, could have been trimmed to keep the focus sharper on Sreekuttan’s journey that would have made the narrative more cohesive. The screenplay, written by Vinesh, Murali Krishnan, Kailash S Bhavan, and Anand Manmadhan, thrives in depicting school life but suffers from a subplot involving a gang of troublemaker students. While their antics add some humour, they often feel extraneous.
Vinesh’s debut may not be groundbreaking, but it is promising. His ability to showcase the rhythms and nuances of school life demonstrates a keen observational eye. With sincerity, the film offers a gentle reminder of the beauty and complexities of childhood, a time when even the smallest victories feel monumental, and that elections are not just about winning but about finding your voice.
Film: Sthanarthi Sreekuttan
Director: Vinesh Viswanath
Cast: Sreerang Shine, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Johny Antony, Anand Manmadhan, Kannan Nayar, Ajisha Prabhakaran
Rating : 3/5