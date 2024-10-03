'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie review: A brave, indulgent idea that isn’t easy to root for

Can we truly grasp how many people live inside us—or who we could become? There are moments, as we look in the mirror—much like Arthur Fleck does—when the reflection staring back feels alien, a stranger wearing our skin. Now imagine the world glorifies that reflection, and craves it. What remains of our humanity when we are no longer truly seen? Folie a Deux asks what happens when this dehumanization causes us to ‘fragment’. The big question is: what is Arthur Fleck feeling in those fractures? What’s happening in that fragmented mind?

Folie a Deux is dedicated to uncovering this, but it’s not the film we might have anticipated. This isn’t criticism—merely surprise at the existential sequel that follows the grim rise of The Joker. In this film, Fleck is caught between becoming The Joker and trying to fit into the world’s expectations. We’ve all been there, rationing parts of ourselves to meet the gaze of others. But what if the world held you prisoner, reinforcing that your whole self doesn’t matter? Arthur may wear the Joker’s makeup, but it’s not all he is, even if Harlene Quinzel and Gotham’s residents—and all of us—wish he were. The film’s disquieting observation: The Joker isn’t alien to us.

It’s easier to push him away though, and to cheer him on safely from a distance—like Gotham does in its morbid fascination with him. The brilliance of Phillips’ films is that they don’t fetishize The Joker. This film, in particular, is more concerned with Arthur Fleck than with the clown. Focussing on Fleck instead of the villain seems especially courageous when we have been conditioned to expect The Joker’s madness to drive the story. There’s a pivotal moment when Fleck dons the Joker’s suit, and the audience in the theatre I watched the film in, burst into applause.