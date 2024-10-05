'CTRL' movie review: A predictable, surface-level thriller on social media obsession

In quite an Emotional Atyachaar-treatment, Nella catches Joe necking with another woman, when she goes to surprise him on their anniversary while being live on social media. It generates a flurry on the internet. Yashraj Mukhaute makes a song out of her reaction. Tanmay Bhat and friends react to the video in which she is seen publicly bashing Joe. She becomes a meme. Her followers drop after the breakup.

A sexist social media populace blames her. Lost and lonely, she decides to download CTRL, an AI software that can ‘delete’ Joe from her digital life. Which basically means putting a magic eraser on him in all her photos. The modern tech version of burning your ex’s photographs and flushing them down the toilet. Nella also starts opening up to the AI avatar, a ‘comic flirt’, of her choosing.

She names him Allen, an anagram of her own, which is a sweet detail until she spoils it by spelling it out (“You are my AI, understand? N-E-L-L-A Nella, A-L-L-E-N Allen, don’t ever forget”). Allen plans her day, executes her social media comeback and gives her emotional support. Joe, on the other hand, goes missing. We jerkily jump from Her (2013) to Searching (2018) as Nella turns sleuth. Joe was involved in a whistleblower group trying to expose ‘Mantra Unlimited’, a fictional corporate company which owns everything, including CTRL.

For the most part, the film works like a school essay on the banes of social media. We don’t connect with Nella and Joe. Their love story doesn’t leave us yearning. As a thriller, CTRL is limited to the suspense of a reel. ‘Watch till the end…’ There is voyeurism in seeing a story unfold on screens but we also feel a distance with the characters.

The film functions more as a data safety PSA than a narrative, owing to its rather plain writing. Panday overkills as the temperamental influencer who has been cheated on. In tender moments, however, she showcases some skill. Samat gets less screen time but does a sufficient job.

I won’t deny, CTRL did make me reflect on how much data I had shared with the apps. But, the film changes goalposts frequently. Is it a take on the flimsiness of relationships in the digital age? A social-media satire? A cyber-horror film? It does touch upon themes of urban isolation but doesn’t go through with it.

The internet is shown to be a place only populated with “faceless trolls” and opportunistic influencers. CTRL gets the bleakness but fails to catch the absurdity of it all. During a scene, we see the comment section of a video shared by the totalitarian company Mantra’s CEO, who is denying all allegations against him. Most of the comments are supportive, along the lines of ‘Mantra is going to change the world!’ except for one which reads, ‘Sir, can I get a job?’ There is always that one guy.

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa

Streaming on Netflix

Rating : 2/5