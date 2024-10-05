'Minchuhulu' movie review: Finding light in life’s struggles

A film that inspires and encourages reflection on the complexities of youth and family dynamics, Minchuhulu engages the audience with its heartfelt narrative. The film serves as a poignant reminder that even in the face of adversity, dreams can find a way to shine through. It takes us through the struggles of a careless father and his young son as they confront the harsh realities of urban life.

The film unravels the story of Kiran (Master Preetham), whose dreams are set against the backdrop of severe financial hardship. Forced to leave their familiar home, Kiran and his father (Parashivamurthy) move into a dilapidated house devoid of necessities, including electricity. This transition marks the beginning of a tale rich with themes of struggle and resilience.

Kiran, a hopeful dreamer, seeks to improve their living situation by restoring electricity, not just to brighten their home but to create a joyful surprise for his father. However, fate has other plans for them. In a cruel twist, Kiran loses his carefully saved money, leaving him disheartened and questioning his resolve.

Director Mahesh Kumar portrays Kiran’s challenges; the first half of the film introduces relatable obstacles, showcasing the boy’s determination amid his father’s alcoholism and the burdens of economic hardship, balancing moments of struggle with flickers of hope, particularly as Kiran’s journey unfolds. The film makes us wonder whether the smallest light can ignite the greatest change in moments of darkness.