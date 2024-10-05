'Neela Nira Sooriyan' movie review: An effective dialogue between a transwoman and bigoted society

Samyuktha Vijayan’s Neela Nira Sooriyan is not a film to be critiqued from the privileged lens of a male. The film is a poignant account of a person who transitions from male to female; it’s a deeply personal journey replete with struggles, some you might know of, many you might not. The film opens in Pollachi, where Aravind (Samyuktha), a school teacher, detests being seen as a man by his family.

His reluctance to step outside of the comfort of his room seems to stem from the burden of having to present as male to the world. Exhausted by leading a double life, Aravind decides to open up about the hormone blockers he has been taking and goes ahead with gender-affirming surgery to become Bhanu. The film then follows how society reacts to Aravind’s transition.

One of the film’s strengths lies in Samyuktha’s unfiltered writing of the characters, with a screenplay that avoids dramatic highs and camera gimmickry. The narrative is grounded in realistic interactions between characters, focusing on challenges they might genuinely face rather than contrived external crises. Aravind’s double life is portrayed with clarity: from his meticulous shaving routine to taking voice training to sound more feminine, and evading marriage proposals.

His parents, played by Geetha Kailasam and Gajaraj, are typical Tamil parents—confused and shocked by their son’s transition. The performances, as you can expect from seasoned artists, are in place, but perhaps their eventual acceptance of Bhanu feels somewhat rushed, and perhaps their characters might have benefited from deeper exploration.