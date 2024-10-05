'Thekku Vadakku' movie review: Partly interesting satire on fragile male egos

Male ego has lately been a pet theme for filmmakers in Malayalam, with films like Ishq, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Thallumaala hitting the bullseye. Prem Sankar’s Thekku Vadakku also revolves around this tried-and-tested idea of an ego clash between two grown-up men—Shankunni (Suraj Venjaramoodu) and Madhavan (Vinayakan. Here, the conflict is passed on from their ancestors and they take it forward with a legal battle over the ownership of some land.

S Hareesh and Prem Sankar have co-written the film, which is essentially a satirical take on male ego. There’s a caricaturish touch to the characterisations of the two leads, but Suraj and Vinyakan, two incredibly talented actors, ensure their portrayals never go overboard. In fact, it is their delightful performances that hold the film together, despite its underwhelming latter half.

Shankunni, a rice mill owner, and Madhavan, a former KSEB employee, despise the sight of each other from childhood. But there’s a lot of peculiarities to their dynamics. They have mutual friends, with whom they hang out together. Their 30-year-old-long legal dispute has now reached a point where frequent court visits have become part of their routine.

They enjoy it so much that they heave a sigh of relief every time the judgment gets postponed. When Madhavan eventually wins the case, Shankunni decides to avenge by hiring a bunch of goons. For what? To defecate openly on the disputed land. An embarassed Madhavan counters the ‘sh**storm’ by throwing a lavish party for winning the case, only to end up on a tragic note. The first half is stacked with many such crazy moments that match the silliness of the characters.