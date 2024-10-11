Saiju Kurup shoulders an excessively plot-centric, crowded show

Saiju Kurup’s titular character in the SonyLIV series Jai Mahendran is a man of great contradictions. For a Deputy Tahsildar at a Taluk Office with an interest in politics, Mahendran wriggles out of his duties and responsibilities way too often because he has a way with words. He is, to borrow from the late Innocent’s Advocate Iyengar in Pingami, a “sundara kalamadan.”

Mahendran is handsome and willing to extend his hand to some, but he also elbows others away if they fail to align with his party’s ideologies. For instance, in one scene, we see him transferring a new recruit to a faraway, remote location just because their political ideologies do not align.

At one point, Mahendran’s wife (Miya George) tells him that there is no bigger fraud than him in the world. But he wears it proudly on his chest like a badge of honour. However, when the Revenue Minister (Maniyanpilla Raju) appreciates him for his street smarts, he responds with a sense of shyness, almost embarrassment.

These are responses to compliments, but Saiju deftly brings a nuance between both in a way that infuses so much life into the character. That said, not every character in Jai Mahendran comes to life in the same way as Mahendran does. The show works best when it focuses on Saiju (and Miya), but this is not always the case. It starts promisingly but threatens to fizzle out at the end before Saiju saves the day.

Unfortunately, when the main revelation kicks in, the show becomes so plot-centric that it makes every character a mere plot device. Organic storytelling ceases to exist after a point, and characters become caricatures with no arc. There is almost a frantic sprint to the finish line that is in stark contrast to the delightfully languid pacing and the hilarious exchanges that form the majority of the first few episodes.