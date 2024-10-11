Saiju Kurup shoulders an excessively plot-centric, crowded show

Saiju Kurup’s titular character in the SonyLIV series Jai Mahendran is a man of great contradictions. For a Deputy Tahsildar at a Taluk Office with an interest in politics, Mahendran wriggles out of his duties and responsibilities way too often because he has a way with words. He is, to borrow from the late Innocent’s Advocate Iyengar in Pingami, a “sundara kalamadan.”
Mahendran is handsome and willing to extend his hand to some, but he also elbows others away if they fail to align with his party’s ideologies. For instance, in one scene, we see him transferring a new recruit to a faraway, remote location just because their political ideologies do not align.
At one point, Mahendran’s wife (Miya George) tells him that there is no bigger fraud than him in the world. But he wears it proudly on his chest like a badge of honour. However, when the Revenue Minister (Maniyanpilla Raju) appreciates him for his street smarts, he responds with a sense of shyness, almost embarrassment.
These are responses to compliments, but Saiju deftly brings a nuance between both in a way that infuses so much life into the character. That said, not every character in Jai Mahendran comes to life in the same way as Mahendran does. The show works best when it focuses on Saiju (and Miya), but this is not always the case. It starts promisingly but threatens to fizzle out at the end before Saiju saves the day.
Unfortunately, when the main revelation kicks in, the show becomes so plot-centric that it makes every character a mere plot device. Organic storytelling ceases to exist after a point, and characters become caricatures with no arc. There is almost a frantic sprint to the finish line that is in stark contrast to the delightfully languid pacing and the hilarious exchanges that form the majority of the first few episodes.
There are underlying themes of corruption, power dynamics, and the importance of using power for the greater good, but the show does not maximise these elements. Even Mahendran becomes a slightly sketchy character as he works to get himself and a colleague out of a big mess towards the end.
You do not get enough of Miya and her relationship dynamics with Saiju’s character, either. His wife is the only one in the show who sees Mahendran for what he truly is. She does not want him to be a reformed man but would rather see him benefit less from others through his position at the Revenue Department. Miya conveys the essence of this character despite her limited screen time.
Suhasini plays the interim Tahsildar at Mahendran’s office, but she is more there to push the plot forward than contribute anything substantial. Suhasini has a couple of quirky scenes, including an actorly one that she nails effortlessly. Still, it is hard to understand the point of casting such a powerful performer unless the makers are planning future seasons for the show with her in a more prominent role.
Rahul Riji Nair, also the series’ writer-showrunner, is no hoot as Mahendran’s sidekick, but he is perhaps not supposed to be either. While Rahul has a one-note character, he does a decent job of embodying the traits of a man who thrives on just being around the master manipulator that is Mahendran.
Now, there is one character too many in the show for Mahendran to manipulate or win over, with too little time to derive anything substantial out of each of them. Johny Antony, Jeo Baby, Balachandran Chullikkad... There is also Suresh Krishna, who does his ‘Convincing Star’ reputation no harm whatsoever with his character in the show. Some of them tend to detract from the main attraction of the show, though.
Ultimately, despite its flaws, Jai Mahendran is enjoyable in parts for the sheer brilliance of Saiju Kurup in the titular role. It is just that you want a bit more of his Mahendran and a little less of the plot. Is it really too much to ask for?
Series: Jai Mahendran
Showrunner: Rahul Riji Nair
Director: Srikanth Mohan
Cast: Saiju Kurup, Miya George, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rahul Riji Nair, Maniyanpilla Raju, Johny Antony, and Jeo Baby
Streamer: Sony LIV
Rating : 2.5/5