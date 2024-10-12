'Maa Nanna Superhero' movie review: This road-trip drama takes the safer, cliched route

In a vulnerable moment towards the end of Maa Nanna Superhero, an aged man talks to his younger companion about the amount of time they spent together, making you realise the enormity of it. Imagine two strangers embarking on a 2,000-kilometre road journey.

Even if your trip companion is aloof or withdrawn, there is so much one would still end up learning about them and their inner life. That holds true for the audience as well if a large chunk of a screenplay is focused on two characters in each other’s company. Unfortunately, it strikes you only when the protagonist points it out—and you realise, the film is about to be over, and you still don’t feel that you know these characters intimately enough—and more importantly, how they feel about each other.

Written and directed by Abhilash Kankara, Maa Nanna Superhero had great potential to tell a layered and complex story of a young man and his two father figures. And with its road trip element, the film had such a lovely opportunity to organically delve into characters in a way that is not common to Telugu cinema.

Sadly, Abhilash Reddy Kankara fails to realise the full promise of his material, as his script ignores emotional complexities in favour of the lost-and-found trope. The cracks appear early on in the second half as we realise there is not enough about the two central characters to keep us invested.

There is a poetic element to the film, with how the story unfolds with a father going to prison and again leads towards a major conflict only when another father figure lands up in jail. Abhilash also displays a flair for philosophical dialogue every once in a while.

At one point, when a colleague asks Prakash what if he doesn’t find the son by the time of Sankranti, a deadline that Prakash has set for his search, Prakash smilingly says, “There are many more festivals in the calendar.”