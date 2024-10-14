'Black' movie review: An effective thriller with an obsessive focus on complexity

One of the biggest obstacles to overcome in a science fiction film is exposition. Since the genre operates on specific rules, which often differ for each film, the writers need to effectively communicate everything to the audience in a succinct and engaging manner.

The problem is doubly complex for Tamil films which deal with cerebral concepts like time and parallel universes. In that regard, Jiiva’s Black seems to have overcome the clumsiness usually seen in cerebral Tamil films. While Black might not strictly be science fiction, it borrows many elements from the elusive genre. However, the problem with the film is its obsessive indulgence in making the narrative complex and ‘mind-bending’.

Reported to be the official remake of Coherence (2013), Black is highly effective when it follows the narrative of the original. The problems arise when it tries to explain the strange time anomaly with sci-fi word salad like ‘Quantum Entanglement’ ‘Wormhole’ and ‘Parallel Timelines’.

Whatever goodwill the film accrued in the initial half of the film by restricting exposition, is derailed in the second half, when it betrays the trust it had in its audiences and goes on an exposition spree. It is ironic that Black falters when it strays away from the original film’s story and tries to incorporate its own ideas, which unfortunately aren’t original enough.

Black is largely engaging for how efficiently director KG Balasubramani extracts performances from his cast. The emotional range of the characters is strictly contained within befuddlement, anxiety, paranoia, and fear, in precise measurements and never embellished.