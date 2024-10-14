'Martin' movie review: A one-man show by Dhruva Sarja with an identity crisis of its own

After three years of production marked by setbacks and delays, the highly anticipated action drama Martin has finally hit the silver screen. Marketed as a global spectacle to be released in over 11 languages, the film aspires to deliver a grand experience, but will it also invite viewers to explore its complex story?

The first point of interest in Martin is the story by Arjun Sarja, which explores the theme of duality through the clash of hero and villain. The film thrusts us into this intriguing dichotomy with its central characters, Arjun and Martin (played by Dhruva Sarja).

Both share strikingly similar features yet embody opposing forces: one a beacon of positivity, the other shrouded in negativity, with body language resembling animal behaviour.

This concept echoes the familiar coin metaphor, where one side represents the head and the other the tail. However, unlike the intrinsic connection of a coin, these two figures are mere reflections—linked by appearance and devoid of relationship.

The film opens in Pakistan with a convoluted narrative steeped in action and drama. We meet a powerful gangster, touted to be "as formidable as ten elephants," who escapes from a high-security prison after a violent encounter with two gigantic wrestlers. His mission? To seek out the individual responsible for his near-fatal shooting and uncover details about the gun and bullet that struck his heart.