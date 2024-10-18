'Bougainvillea' movie review: Jyothirmayi, familiarity stands out in this middling film

Amal Neerad is among the very few filmmakers from Malayalam today who boast a signature storytelling style. With his wonderful sense of aesthetics, skillful shot compositions, effective usage of minimal dialogues, and above all, the incredible ability to craft adrenaline-pumping moments, Amal has successfully established a dedicated fan base for his works. His latest film Bougainvillea also has everything one would expect from him. But... are they in the right proportions? Not really. It would be no exaggeration to say the film is stuck somewhere in the middle of all the celebrated Amal Neerad touches.

After beautifully exploring Idukki’s landscape in Iyobinte Pusthakam and Varathan, the director takes us back to the hills. The cold and misty setting is an ideal, but also an oft-repeated backdrop for mystery thrillers. For a large part of Bougainvillea’s initial half, the narrative moves leisurely as the focus is on registering every tiny detail about the protagonist Reethu, and her lokam. It includes her fixation with bougainvillea paintings, sudden outbursts, hallucinations, and a warm bond with her house help.

Things start to heat up when Reethu, a clinically diagnosed amnesia patient struggling with memory issues, gets embroiled in a high-profile case involving the disappearance of some young women. After the wonderfully crafted Kishkindha Kaandam (KK), this is the second film in recent times to feature a primary character with memory loss.

There’s a mystery element in both these films, and as viewers, we are put in a tricky situation whether to trust their versions or not. Similar to KK’s Appu Pilla, Reethu tries hard to put together her fragmented memories, but something stops her from forming a full picture and this makes for an intriguing interval block.